As years pass, the names and faces change for Blair Oaks, but Friday night was further proof that the Falcons have built a culture of winning that only seems to be getting stronger. Friday marked Blair Oaks' 22nd straight victory, including an immaculate 15-0 season last year, and 45th straight regular season victory.
The Falcons scored early and often on their Homecoming night. While Southern Boone is a quality opponent that entered the game 5-1, the Eagles were over-matched and lost 40-0.
The Falcons execute on a different plane than the teams that challenge them. They bulldoze through competitive teams on what seems like a weekly basis. Friday it was Southern Boone, last week it was Hallsville. In September it was Boonville and Maryville before that. With the hardest part of their schedule out of the way, there's no reason to believe the train will stop rolling now for the Falcons.
So what makes Blair Oaks so difficult to beat? It's as deep-rooted as its community and as intricate as wrinkles in its playbook.
Community
"It starts with their community and the atmosphere here at Blair Oaks," said Southern Boone coach Trent Tracy after the game.
"They do it through their youth football program, through their middle school football programs and then their high school football programs."
Tracy gave credit to the coaching the Blair Oaks community provides that allows athletes to grow as players.
Blair Oaks' highly competitive atmosphere for football allows its coaches to pick from a deep pool of talented, fundamentally sound athletes to play for its team.
Play calling
Blair Oaks runs a run-pass option (RPO) offense that is especially effective because quarterback Dylan Hair, while only a freshman, is a gifted athlete who is a legitimate threat as a runner. Some teams will mix in a quarterback run on occasion in an effort to keep a defense off balance or to catch a defense off guard, but designed quarterback runs are a feature of the Falcons' offense.
On a number of occasions Friday, Hair had a designed quarterback run that went for sometimes as long as 30 yards because he found a hole and made people miss in the open field.
While Hair is a dynamic athlete, it's the variety and mix in play calling that make the Falcons almost impossible to stop.
Especially early on in games, when Blair Oaks is looking to jump out to a big lead on opponents, plays are drawn up to get playmakers into space including short and intermediate throws, screens, read-options and a number of other looks.
Blair Oaks will complete quick throws early to get corners and safeties to creep up closer to the line of scrimmage, so then Hair can take a shot over the top. Overall, the offense is innovative and efficient.
The Falcons are no different on defense. While Southern Boone quarterback Tyson Smith is a senior familiar with the Eagles' offense, the Falcons defense gave him a number of different looks that not only caused confusion, but got pressure on him almost immediately.
With a mix of delayed blitzes, coverage and pressure disguises, and textbook defensive back play, Smith and Tracy were unable to move the chains with any consistency.
"Not a lot of other teams do that," Tracy said of the looks the Falcons were giving the Eagles on defense.
Fundamentals
The Falcons go into each game with a plan and it's essentially the same plan every week: go up big early and then let everything happen underneath. Friday was no different, as Blair Oaks, behind Hair's stellar play and a couple of early touchdown runs by senior Riley Lentz, went up 28-0 before halftime and then started playing more conservatively on defense.
At that point in the game, the Falcons switched to a Cover 4 look, which emphasizes closing passing lanes in intermediate and deep areas of the field. Naturally, Smith and the Eagles tried to exploit this by hitting open receivers close to the line of scrimmage so they could make plays.
However, this is where Blair Oaks separates itself from most teams.
Very rarely did the Falcons miss a tackle to turn a short gain for the Eagles into a long gain. The Falcons were flagged in the second half on a few occasions, but overall their play was clean and fundamentally sound, just like it is every week.
On paper, Blair Oaks just got through the hardest part of its schedule with relative ease. The Falcons need two more wins over below .500 teams Osage and California to complete their standard of having an undefeated regular season. Southern Boone looks to rebound next week against California. Both games are at 7 p.m. on Friday.