Blair Oaks completely outclassed Lutheran North in a convincing 35-0 win Friday in Wardsville. Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair was the star of the showas he ran for four touchdowns and amassed more than 200 rushing yards during the game.

A Blair Oaks 44-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown was the lone score in the first half. Neither offense got anything going, and Lutheran North continually shot itself in the foot with multiple penalties, which sacrificed big yardage plays.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you