Blair Oaks came into its matchup against Boonville on Friday night as the underdogs . However, the Falcons left the underdog mentality at home, defeating the Pirates 64-38.
As the final seconds ticked down on the scoreboard at the Class 3 District 5 semifinal, Falcons head coach Ted LePage could be heard yelling, "We knew we could win!"
With the exception of four minutes in the first quarter, Blair Oaks led the Pirates the entire game. That didn't mean that its victory was set in stone.
Heading into the fourth quarter, it was a two-possession game with Boonville having momentum in the second half — until Falcons senior Zach Herigon intercepted a pass from Boonville quarterback Colby Caton.
After the interception, Blair Oaks QB Dylan Hair ran 22 yards for his second rushing touchdown of the game. With that play, Hair broke Blair Oaks' single-season rushing record, amassing more than 1,750 yards in 2021. He broke the school's career rushing record in last week's win over Osage.
"He just steps up every time," LePage said.
Hair was behind seven of the nine Falcon touchdowns, scoringfour on the ground and throwing three from the pocket. He made his presence known immediately with a 39-yard completion to Herigon to be first on the board.
On the next drive, Caton found Jamesian McKee for an 11-yard touchdown on fourth and Boonville's only lead of the night. The Pirates focused on the run for the remainder of their scoring plays, with Caton, McKee and Dakota Troost all punching it in.
The two teams engaged in a scoring shootout that gave the Falcons a 37-22 lead at half.
After another competitive third quarter, Blair Oaks put together a 20-point fourth quarter to sink the Pirates' hopes of moving on to the district championship.
For Boonville, the night was emotional. The coaching staff made it a point to tap every player on the pads and congratulate them on a great season, with coach Greg Hough encouraging the players to hold their heads high.
"Our team has faced adversity all year, but each week we've come together as a group," Hough said. "They are a group of kids to be proud of."
The Falcons, meanwhile, are focused on what's next. The defending state champions now prepare for a District 5 final against top-seeded Mexico.
"We're not built for looking forward," LePage said. "We are built for the next game."
