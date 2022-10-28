Third-seeded Boonville prevailed in a resounding 28-25 victory over sixth-seeded Fulton in the first round of the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 quarterfinals Friday in Boonville.

Both teams traded blows early on, with the Pirates getting on the board first after a 69-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Colby Caton to receiver Jackson Johns. The Hornets responded on their first drive, which was capped off by a 25-yard touchdown run by Tyreion Logan. The two teams exchanged another pair of touchdown scores, making the score 14-13 early in the second quarter.

