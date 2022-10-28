Third-seeded Boonville prevailed in a resounding 28-25 victory over sixth-seeded Fulton in the first round of the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 quarterfinals Friday in Boonville.
Both teams traded blows early on, with the Pirates getting on the board first after a 69-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Colby Caton to receiver Jackson Johns. The Hornets responded on their first drive, which was capped off by a 25-yard touchdown run by Tyreion Logan. The two teams exchanged another pair of touchdown scores, making the score 14-13 early in the second quarter.
Boonville ended the first half on a strong note, with a pair of touchdown passes from Caton.
The second half, however, was all about the defenses. Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter. Just as the Pirates thought they would find the endzone, Caton threw an interception to the Hornets’ Gabe DeFily, who took it 95 yards for a pick six. The Hornets followed that up with another touchdown run by Logan. However, their comeback was cut short as the Pirates recovered the onside kick and proceeded to drain the final minutes.
The Pirates next face second-seeded Mexico on the road Friday in the semifinal round.