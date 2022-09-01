After a tough start to the season, Rock Bridge will hit the road once again, this time to start Central Missouri Activities Conference play against Smith-Cotton.
The Bruins have a shorter road trip to Sedalia this Friday after their trip to Riverside last week ended in a 34-17 loss to Park Hill South.
Rock Bridge (0-1) capitalized off of a few early turnovers but was unable to hold off the Park Hill South's potent running attack. The Bruins allowed 252 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
With his first game at Rock Bridge in the rearview mirror, coach Matt Perkins will look to build on his team’s positive offensive flashes and step up on defense.
“We’ve just got to clean things up," Perkins said. "We had too many turnovers, too many mistakes last week."
In Week 1, junior quarterback Sam Kaiser struggled to run the ball against Park Hill South’s athletic defensive front. However, he was able to find receivers Dre Seamon and Mark Hajicek on a few deep passes to move the ball. Seamon, used out wide and in the backfield, was consistently able to make defenders miss in the open field and pick up chunks of yardage.
Despite several offensive flourishes for Rock Bridge, Park Hill South's defensive pressure stalled several drives and forced the Bruins to punt.
Smith-Cotton, which finished 3-8 last season, is a familiar foe for the Bruins. Rock Bridge has outscored the Tigers 189-21 over the last four meetings, three of which have been shutouts.
The Tigers (1-0) are coming into Friday’s game with some momentum. They edged out a 22-21 home win against Moberly last week, and quarterback Lane Simmons and running back Mylan Hawkins combined for 315 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Smith-Cotton trailed for most of the game but rallied and scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to squeak out the win.
Perkins said he’s kept things simple at practice this week and focused on fundamentals that were lacking in the Week 1 loss.
“We had a really good early start to the week, so I think we’re pretty intent on flipping things around,” he said.
Perkins said his team "has to be physical at the point of attack and wrap up” opposing ball carriers to control Smith-Cotton's ground game.
Offensively, Perkins said he wants his team to play a cleaner and more physical brand of football.
"It comes down to if you are willing to play for your teammate, block the guy in front of you and play through the whistle," he said. "All of those things make physical football teams, and we’ve got to improve in those areas.”