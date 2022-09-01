After a tough start to the season, Rock Bridge will hit the road once again, this time to start Central Missouri Activities Conference play against Smith-Cotton.

The Bruins have a shorter road trip to Sedalia this Friday after their trip to Riverside last week ended in a 34-17 loss to Park Hill South.

  • Sports reporter for fall 2022. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

