The Battle Spartans (7-3) travel to O'Fallon, Missouri, on Friday to take on the Fort Zumwalt North Panthers (10-0) — the No. 1 seed in the Spartans' district.
The playoff re-match is likely Battle's toughest test yet, as it'll take on an undefeated Panthers team in the fifth playoff matchup between the two programs over the last six years.
It's been a winding road for the Spartans so far this season, but here's a look at some of the more crucial talking points from this season.
Penalties have been a big problem
Quite possibly the Spartans' Achilles' heel this season, they cannot seem to stay away from the yellow flags.
The Spartans are just under the century mark in penalties through 10 games, with 96 total flags thrown. They have amassed 761 total penalty yards for the opponents, with an average of 7.3 yards allowed for every penalty called.
At the very least, Battle has shown some fluctuation when it comes to penalty totals this season. Over a mid-season stretch — particularly from Week 3 to Week 6 — as well as in Weeks 7 and 8, the Spartans showed great discipline and had much lower penalty totals. They totaled just 10 penalties over a two-game stretch against Rockhurst and Jefferson City. However, Weeks 9 and 10 were a much different story.
Combining the Spartans regular season finale and their first playoff game, they've been called for 32 penalties, giving up 250 yards on both sides of the ball in the process.
Turnovers have been key
The Spartans' defense has really changed its identity this season. Known generally as a unit that's fairly porous, they've managed to help Battle squeeze out some low-scoring affairs. But more than that, they've been explosive in the turnover department.
To this point, the Spartans have forced 18 turnovers and are plus-9 in the turnover margin. Turnovers have also been a telling sign of the season so far.
Battle is 5-0 when it wins the turnover margin outright and 2-3 when it doesn't. The Spartans are also 4-0 when they score on a turnover.
Point after attempts have been ... interesting
It's been a weird year for Battle in regard to post-touchdown points.
Carter Henry, the team's first-string kicker, went down fairly early in the Spartans' Week 1 matchup with SLUH. He was out for the rest of the game, and soon the rest of the season, with a torn ACL.
Although Battle lost to SLUH in that game, the Spartans' point-after-touchdown unit turned into a two-point conversion unit, and they had a lot of success. Battle was 4-for-5 on two-point conversions in that game.
Battle set up with a new kicker in Week 2, Garrett Bever, and the junior kicked for the team all the way through Week 7, until he was replaced by Tommy Atherton, the Spartans' first-string safety, due to injury.
While the Spartans have only been on their third kicker of the season for a few weeks, they haven't let off the gas when it comes to being aggressive after touchdowns.
Through 10 games, Battle has attempted two-point conversions 11 more times than it has attempted PAT kicks. While the two-point attempts have been of higher quality, they haven't necessarily meant efficiency for the Spartans.
The Spartans found success against SLUH in Week 1 but haven't found as much success since. Battle is 15-for-34 when going for two, meaning they find success less than half of the time. Between two-point conversions and point after kicks, the Spartans have left 49 total points on the field so far this season.
The surprise: red zone efficiency
The Spartan offense has been the marquee of the Battle program this season, with multiple pieces that are capable of breaking off big chunk plays.
However, the Spartans have been surprisingly good in the red zone this season. In 25 trips, the Spartans have converted 21 times in the red zone, with 20 touchdowns and one field goal.