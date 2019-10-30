Anyone who watched Hickman’s football game against Battle on Oct. 4 saw the Kewpies attempt something they hadn’t all season.
Instead of going for the two-point conversion after scoring a touchdown, they lined up in a field goal formation to prepare to kick the extra point. The kicker lining up for the attempt, though, wasn’t a regular on the football field.
Who was this new kicker? How long has this been planned?
Fans of Hickman soccer would be familiar with the newest member of the Kewpies football team, as soccer star Hannah Larson kicked on a field under new circumstances.
Larson has become an integral part of the team since her debut against the Spartans. Hickman no longer has to go for two after every touchdown, and in a game where a single point could be the difference between a win or a loss, Larson has the whole world at the bottom of her soles.
It doesn’t happen without some help from her teammates. She credited Hickman junior linebacker Luke Ochoa for seeking her out for this opportunity.
“I didn’t really know her that well, but I’ve heard a lot of things about how she’s really good at soccer. I told a few seniors on the team that we should try to get her,” Ochoa said. “I’m not sure exactly how that resulted in her playing on the team, but I just had the thought early in the season and then she showed up to practice.”
Word spread fast, and shortly after, her mother, Somer Larson, said Hannah came home one day and told her coach Cedric Alvis reached out to her about kicking for Hickman’s Homecoming game.
It caused concerned for both Somer and her husband, Brian Larson, as they worried about Hannah taking a hit and getting injured
Those nerves disappeared once they saw Hannah take the field at Battle. The protection the team gave her was more than enough to give her parents confidence their child would be safe.
“We’re obviously trying to keep her healthy for both her high school soccer season but our club season and her collegiate career,” Brian said. “Alvis was pretty certain that there would be a very low risk of her potentially getting hit or having any type of impact. So, after watching the first game, we’re like, ‘OK yeah, they don’t really get too close to her.’”
“I was nervous and excited and just wondering how she was going to do,” Somer added. “But after that first game, seeing her be successful, and she’s confident with what she does, it’s been really fun and exciting.”
Kicking a football came natural to Larson. Her first attempt at a field goal during practice came from 30 yards out and it went right through the middle of the uprights.
The only adjustments she had to make was aiming higher to prevent blocked kicks, and those adjustments have shown in the amount of extra points she converts.
After going 1 for 2 on extra point attempts against Battle, she went 3 for 4 against North Kansas City and 4 for 5 against Oak Park.
Every extra point she’s missed was blocked, though the team would reassure her that it wasn’t her fault.
The support she gets from the football team and her club soccer team boosted her confidence, manifesting in the increase in extra-point attempts in every game she’s played in.
“I’m someone they can rely on so I feel like I’m like attached to them,” she said. “Even I feel like I need to play every game from here on out just because they’re using me and it works.”
“Her club team in St. Louis has been really excited and whenever things are posted, they tweet for her and they’re excited,” Somer said. “Her Hickman friends have laughed and been like, ‘Oh man I hope she doesn’t get hurt,’ and they think it’s funny, but I think they’ve all been kind of surprised.”
Alvis said after the game against the Spartans that if everyone had the confidence that Larson does, they’d go undefeated.
Whether purely coincidental or a direct correlation, Hickman’s confidence has risen since her arrival.
The Kewpies finished the season with a 2-1 stretch. Their four wins are the most in a season since 2013 and they can add to the total Friday against Troy-Buchanan.
Though she’s having fun on the football field, both Larson and her parents have made it clear that soccer is the priority.
She missed Hickman’s game against Truman due to commitments with her ECNL club team, St. Louis Scott Gallagher, and if the team hadn’t moved practice dates, she would be missing the Kewpies’ playoff game against the Trojans.
The drives to Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois and Kansas for soccer matches are all to prepare Larson for her future. She’s been committed to SLU since her sophomore year and said that the family atmosphere made it an easy decision over Florida Gulf Coast and Memphis.
Since her debut against Battle, Larson has garnered the biggest reactions from the crowd. Hickman’s student section goes wild when she takes the field and gets even louder when her kicks convert.
“I thought (the crowds would be loud), just because I’m a girl and that’s so uncommon to see, so I knew I’d get more of a reaction, but not like that,” Larson said. “It was really cool, it’s so exciting and super awesome.”
Larson felt bad for taking some of the attention away from the seniors last Friday against Oak Park, but that’s to be expected when you’re only the second girl in CPS history to kick for a football team.
Larson is no stranger to kicking under the bright lights, when pressure is at an all-time high. This past May, her goal was the reason the Kewpies won the Class 4 District 8 championship against crosstown rival Rock Bridge.
The lights will be the brightest they have been for Hickman football in a long time on Friday as it travels to Troy-Buchanan for the first round of the Class 6 District 2 playoffs.
When Larson’s number is called, she’ll be ready.