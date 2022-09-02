Capital City gradually grinded away at the Battle defense Friday night, settling for runs of several yards at a time.
Ultimately, it ended in the Cavaliers amassing a staggering number of yards on the ground and a 41-32 road win over the Spartans in the Central Missouri Activities Conference opener for both teams.
Capital City finished with 361 rushing yards, most of them coming in bursts up the middle.
A back-and-forth first half saw plenty of lead changes and excitement. Battle wide receiver Keylan Horn took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown to start his night. He also had a two-point conversion and 59 receiving yards, highlighted by a 35-yard grab over the back of a defender in the second half.
Capital City (2-0, 1-0 CMAC) responded right away as running back Jaylon Thomas raced 66 yards to give the Cavaliers a 7-6 lead.
The Cavaliers' version of the wishbone offense was effective all night long as their bruising running backs proved tough to take down.
Battle (0-2, 0-1) had their own big-bodied back, and Rickie Dunn showed his skills on the ensuing drive with a 47-yard touchdown run. He finished the night with 105 total yards and two touchdowns.
"We weren't super comfortable with our holds and our kicks," Battle coach Jonah Dubinski said. "You could say it came back to bite us, but the issue was turnovers. I felt good about our two-point plan, but we just didn't execute."
The two teams then exchanged fumbles, and both quarterbacks struggled with handling snaps under center.
"We all have to take care of the ball. We've still just gotta squeeze the ball," Dubinski said.
Battle has turned the ball over six times through two games.
Capital City scored late in the first quarter and finally aired it out in the second quarter, with quarterback Hayden Carroll completing a 45-yard touchdown on his first throw of the night. It was Carroll's only completion of the night, although he did run for more than 50 yards.
Battle drove back down the field thanks to more tough running from Dunn, but quarterback Justin Goolsby was the one to cap the drive with a 4-yard rushing score. However, the Spartans missed their third straight two-point conversion, making it 19-18 Cavaliers halfway through the second quarter.
A high snap on a punt allowed Capital City to take over inside the Battle 20-yard line and extend its lead a few plays later. In the red zone, all the Cavaliers did was hand the ball to one of their burly tailbacks and let them push the pile.
Battle answered with a two-minute drive to end the half. Goolsby calmly led his team down the field, and Horn caught the two-point conversion to tie the game at 26 going into halftime.
The second half had far less offense. Battle stopped Capital City on fourth down on the opening drive of the half, and then Goolsby flashed his athleticism. The 6-foot-4 QB scrambled and burned multiple defenders for a 92-yard touchdown run that jolted the crowd and put Battle ahead 32-26.
Capital City went ahead for good early in the fourth quarter with a long scoring drive. The Spartans struggled to get in scoring position again, and a tired defense was bulldozed by the Capital City rushing attack in the final quarter.
The Spartans travel to Jefferson City on Friday to take on another district opponent in Helias (2-0).
Capital City will look to continue its first winning streak in program history at home against Hickman (0-2).