Capital City has a chance to start its season 3-0 when the Cavaliers host Hickman on Friday.

 Cara Penquite/Missourian

For most high school football teams, a 2-0 start to a season isn't always overly exciting, especially with it being early in the season.

For Capital City, however, a 2-0 start already makes this season historic. The Cavaliers went a combined 2-16 through their first two years as a varsity program and never had a winning record.

