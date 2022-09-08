For most high school football teams, a 2-0 start to a season isn't always overly exciting, especially with it being early in the season.
For Capital City, however, a 2-0 start already makes this season historic. The Cavaliers went a combined 2-16 through their first two years as a varsity program and never had a winning record.
In Week 1, the Cavaliers checked that milestone off the list with a 24-14 win over Warrensburg, and last Friday earned a gritty 41-32 win over Battle thanks in large part to 361 rushing yards.
Capital City has a chance to continue its hot start to the season Friday when it hosts Hickman, a squad that has been shut out by both North Kansas City and Helias.
Capital City is also looking to keep pace in the race for Class 5 District 4 seeding. Helias and Timberland are also undefeated heading into Week 3, while Washington and Holt are 1-1.
Hallsville hosts Boonville in meeting of 1-1 squads
The Tri-County Conference rivals have split the last four meetings.
Last season, Hallsville completed its undefeated regular season and won its first conference championship with a 36-30 road win over the Pirates.
Hallsville routed Palmyra 58-20 to begin the season, but fell to Centralia 26-20 last week.
Boonville bounced back from a 47-17 loss to Pleasant Hill with a 42-6 win over Marshall last week.
The Pirates are led by senior wide receiver Dakota Troost, who is averaging 102 receiving yards and 61 rushing yards per game and has five total touchdowns.