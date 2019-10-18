Out of all eight of Tolton football’s losses this season, none was more brutal than the 70-14 blowout against Cardinal Ritter on Sept. 27.
On Tuesday of this week, however, Cardinal Ritter self-reported the use of an ineligible player to the Missouri State High School Activities Association in all seven of its games, including that rout of Tolton.
Now, the Trailblazers technically can claim a win over the Lions.
“Gary Link, the AD (athletic director) at Tolton, first told me the result and what happened there,” Trailblazers' coach Michael Egnew said Friday night. “Before that, we didn’t know about any of it.”
At the end of last season, junior running back Bill Jackson was ejected from Cardinal Ritter's Class 3 state championship game. National Federation of State High School Associations rules stipulate that any player ejected from a game must sit out the following game, even if the next game isn't until the next season.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Jackson played in the Lions’ first game of the 2019 season against Nazareth Academy on Aug. 31, and has also played in the Crusaders' subsequent games this year.
Because he never sat out a game, Jackson was deemed ineligible for every game he played in 2019.
“I think it’s unfortunate for those players and the people who didn’t do anything wrong,” Egnew said. “Obviously, it’s a terrible situation.”
Following an internal investigation by both MSHSAA and the school, according to the Post-Dispatch, Cardinal Ritter president Tamiko Armstead released a statement Friday laying out self-imposed sanctions placed on the football team. These were accepted by MSHSAA executive director Kerwin Urhahn and put into effect immediately.
All current coaches, including head coach Brandon Gregory, have been permanently released from their positions, the program has been suspended for the rest of the year and athletic director Preston Thomas made the decision to retire.
All seven of the undefeated Cardinal Ritter’s wins have been forfeited.
“All of the players are really in tune with social media, so they all basically knew at the same time (the coaches) knew,” Tolton's Egnew said. “They understand the implications and how it can affect us come districts and how we get seeded.”
While this season may be over for the Lions, MSHSAA’s investigation is currently ongoing and the future of the Cardinal Ritter football program remains unclear.