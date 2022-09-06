Centralia is starting to make a habit of winning one-possession games.
The Panthers moved to 2-0 on the season with a 26-20 home win over Hallsville on Friday, a week after edging Mexico 26-21 on the road.
Hallsville (1-1), which opened its season with a 38-point win over Palmyra, jumped out to an early 12-0 lead against Centralia.
Tthe Panthers used a heavy ground attack, led by Kyden Wilkerson’s 270 rushing yards, to get back in the game and ultimately win. . Both quarterbacks, Centralia’s Cullen Bennett and Hallsville’s Colton Nichols, had impressive outings, but a 4-yard touchdown by Wilkerson late in the fourth sealed the game for the Panthers.
Centralia hosts Palmyra (0-2) in Week 3, while Hallsville welcomes Boonville (1-1).
Hannibal 53, Jefferson City 28The Jays led 21-7 early in their home opener at Adkins Stadium, but Pirates star Aneyas Williams took control as the game went on.
Williams set a school record with eight total touchdowns, five of them coming on the ground and three through the air. He finished with 201 rushing yards and 126 receiving yards.
Hannibal held Jefferson City to just two receptions for positive yardage, one of them being a 48-yard touchdown catch by junior Ryan Tadsen.
A bright spot for the Jays was their rushing attack, as three different players scored and combined for 342 yards.
Jefferson City (1-1) begins Central Missouri Activities Conference play Friday at Rock Bridge (1-1).
Capital City 41, Battle 32
The Cavaliers (2-0) have already made history this season.
Capital City is riding its first winning streak in program history and already has the most wins in a season in program history.
The Cavaliers broke a 26-all tie at halftime by gradually wearing down Battle’s defense, finishing with 361 rushing yards.
Capital City will look to stay unbeaten when it hosts Hickman (0-2, 0-1 CMAC) on Friday. Battle (0-2, 0-1) plays at Helias (2-0, 1-0) in Week 3.
Blair Oaks 35, Lutheran North 0After knocking the Crusaders out of the playoffs in 2018 and 2020, the Falcons continued their dominance in the series with a statement win in Wardsville.
Blair Oaks’ defense forced three turnovers and four turnover on downs in Week 2, a huge improvement from the 42 points it allowed in the season-opening win over Maryville.
Early mistakes plagued Lutheran North, starting with a holding call that negated a 20-yard touchdown run. The drive ended in a turnover on downs.
Senior middle linebacker Holden Bland put Blair Oaks on the board with a 44-yard fumble recovery and score late in the first quarter. The Falcons’ defense forced another turnover on downs at their own 5-yard line in the second quarter.
Blair Oaks recovered a fumble at the Lutheran North 17-yard line early in the second half, and star quarterback Dylan Hair made the Crusaders pay with a touchdown run two plays later.
Hair added touchdown runs of 45, 58 and 84 yards in the third quarter.
Blair Oaks (2-0), ranked No. 2 in Class 2, hosts Osage (0-2) on Friday.