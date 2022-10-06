It's no secret that Centralia has been one of the best teams not only in Class 2, but in mid-Missouri. It's also no secret that its defensive line is one of toughest in the state.
But often overshadowed by the team's stout defense is running back Kyden Wilkerson, who has been quietly yet forcefully stringing together a phenomenal senior season for the Panthers.
Those who follow high school football frequently would say that the key to Centralia's season thus far is its run defense that has opposing backfields running into the proverbial road block. However, many fail to mention Wilkerson, who on multiple occasions has literally ran his team to victories on offense.
Averaging 7.3 yards per carry, Wilkerson has consistently made defenses look silly. His statement game came in Week 2 against Hallsville — rushing 29 times for 270 yards and two touchdowns to carry Centralia to a six-point victory — earning him EndZone Player of the Week honors.
Wilkerson isn't just great at racking up yards efficiently— he also has a nose for the end zone. He's scored a touchdown in every game this season, starting the year with a streak of four straight multi-touchdown games.
"My mindset coming into the game is 'Let's go, it's our time to play, shine, come together as a team, and fire on all cylinders,'" Wilkerson said.
Listed at 5-foot-9 , Wilkerson uses a combination of power and finesse in his running style, making him a versatile and all-around backfield weapon.
Although not as highly touted as some of the other star running backs in Missouri, Wilkerson doesn't see himself as underrated, but instead has very high confidence in his game — something that has definitely been proven with his performance this year.
"Watch me play and I'll give you a show," he said.
Centralia coach Tyler Forsee sang praises for his star player not only for his level of play offensively, but his contributions to the defensive side of the ball.
"He's (been) a big key component of that defense, too," Forsee said. "He's a three-year starter at safety, does a great job getting everybody lined up and where they need to go, you know orchestrating the defensive side."
"Our defense is stout," Wilkerson said. "We swarm very well. We tackle well. We don't miss many tackles, and we try not have a lot of penalties".
Forsee also coached Wilkerson to a Class 1 championship in wrestling last spring. The two have built a strong chemistry and rapport that has translated across multiple sports.
Forsee also credited Wilkerson as "like having another coach" on the field.
"You can't replace that experience, ... (Wilkerson's) done a great job of leading us," Forsee said.
Wilkerson said he takes pride in being that locker room leader and getting his team prepared for each week.
"Every week's different. ... We're going to be focused, ready to go, and I try to get them ready for it."
Wilkerson has rushed for 890 yards through the first six games of the season, but he isn't too focused on personal statistics or accomplishments. The young star would rather to take it one week at a time and eventually win a district championship.
"We'll see what happens from there," Wilkerson said.
Helias attempts to become champion of Jefferson City
Helias has the chance to prove that it is the best team in Missouri's capital Friday. After important wins last week in what has been an up-and-down yearfor both programs, Jefferson City (3-3, 1-1) and Helias (4-2, 3-1) look forward to this week’s big rivalry game.
Last week, the Crusaders' defense stepped up late to beat new crosstown rival Capital City 24-22. The Cavalier's furious run game came to a halt as Helias forced them to throw the ball most of the game, only allowing two rushing plays to go for more than 10 yards.
That will have to be another big key for Helias as it faces bitter long-time nemesis Jefferson City. Jays' quarterback Jacob Wilson has only gone 10-for-28 on passing attempts so far this season, throwing for 199 total yards and still awaiting his first passing touchdown.
Helias currently sits alone at second in the Central Missouri Activities Conference with Jefferson City slightly behind in fourth. This is the first year in history that three schools from Jefferson City have been competitive in the race for a district title, a narrative that is almost certain to gain more traction each year.
Quarterback battle: Hallsville-Ashland
Although they play two very different styles of quarterback, Hallsville’s Colton Nichols and Southern Boone’s Austin Evans are likely to light up the scoreboard during Friday night’s important Tri-County Conference game.
Hallsville’s junior quarterback, Nichols, has relied on his legs this season when his arm can’t get the job done. He had quite the game in Week 4, rushing for 234 yards and five touchdowns.
As Hallsville (3-3, 2-2) recoups after a 33-22 loss against Osage last week, Nichols and the rest of the offense will try to find the right balance of pass and run plays to try to secure the victory.
Southern Boone (4-2, 2-1) on the other hand just so happens to have a gunslinger taking the snaps. Junior quarterback, Evans, has been impressive through the air, completing 66 of 108 passes for 1,284 yards. He has 19 passing touchdowns and only three interceptions so far this season.
Last year, Hallsville defeated the Eagles 46-6 in Ashland. With the series coming back to Hallsville on Friday night, fifth-place Hallsville will try to inch closer to the third place Eagles in the Tri-County Conference.