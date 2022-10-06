Centralia running back Kyden Wilkerson, right, celebrates a touchdown (copy)

Centralia running back Kyden Wilkerson, right, celebrates a touchdown during the second half with teammate Bradley Werkmeister on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in Hallsville. Wilkerson scored several touchdowns for Centralia during their loss.

 Will Scott

It's no secret that Centralia has been one of the best teams not only in Class 2, but in mid-Missouri. It's also no secret that its defensive line is one of toughest in the state.

But often overshadowed by the team's stout defense is running back Kyden Wilkerson, who has been quietly yet forcefully stringing together a phenomenal senior season for the Panthers.

