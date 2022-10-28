Third-seeded Cole Camp hosted sixth-seeded Harrisburg the MSHSAA Class 1 District 5 quarterfinals Friday. This matchup of 7-2 teams was a highly entertaining affair that went back and forth, but ended up in favor of Cole Camp by a score of 55-28.
The Bluebirds got the home crowd into it early with a 32-yard touchdown pass by senior quarterback Ethan Shearer. The successful two-point conversion made 8-0 Cole Camp at first quarter.
Harrisburg was able to fight back in the middle part of the second quarter with a touchdown pass by quarterback Trace Combs from 17 yards out. However, the failed two-point conversion kept Cole Camp on top 8-6.
Harrisburg's score unleashed a sudden flurry of back and forth action that included three touchdowns in the final two minutes of the first half. Cole Camp punched in a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:15 left in the half, but a failed two-point conversion kept the Cole Camp lead at 14-6.
Combs continued to make a habit of returning blows by connecting on his second touchdown pass of the night, a 45-yard pass to Austin Darwent. The successful two-point conversion knotted the game up at 14 with a minute to go in the half.
That score would not last long thanks to Shearer tossing a 40-yard touchdown of his own with just 27 seconds to go before halftime. This late score gave Cole Camp a 20-14 lead going into the locker room.
The second half was where Cole Camp began to flex its muscle. The Bluebirds outscored Harrisburg 37-14 in the second half, which included a pair of goal line touchdown runs, a 31-yard touchdown pass and a pick-six in the fourth quarter to put the cherry on top.
Harrisburg's solid 7-3 season ends in disappointment. Cole Camp looks to carry its momentum into the semifinals of the MSHSAA Class 1 District 5 playoffs against Fayette next Friday.