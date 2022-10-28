Third-seeded Cole Camp hosted sixth-seeded Harrisburg the MSHSAA Class 1 District 5 quarterfinals Friday. This matchup of 7-2 teams was a highly entertaining affair that went back and forth, but ended up in favor of Cole Camp by a score of 55-28.

The Bluebirds got the home crowd into it early with a 32-yard touchdown pass by senior quarterback Ethan Shearer. The successful two-point conversion made  8-0 Cole Camp at first quarter.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you