COVID guidelines announced for watching high school sports events

This weekend, high school football, volleyball, softball, cross country, girls tennis, girls golf and boys soccer teams across Columbia will all compete.
The Columbia Public Schools athletic department released guidelines Thursday about the number of spectators allowed at the three football contests this weekend.
All three public schools — Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge — will open their 2020 regular seasons on home fields.
Athletes for both home and away teams will be provided with one player card to give to a guest. Only guests with said player card will be allowed to purchase a ticket for the contest. No general admittance will be allowed.
Spectators are required to wear a mask or face covering while entering and exiting the facility and when social distancing cannot occur. Separate entrances will be marked for the home and away teams. Separate restroom facilities will be provided for both home and away spectators as well.
These additional guidelines will be in effect for any CPS competition that is anticipated to host more than 100 spectators, the limit for Boone County.
Links to livestreams for the football games can be found on the schools’ websites or on Columbia Public Schools’ Twitter feed.
“It’s been a long couple of months,” Battle athletic director Alex Huck said. “I think everyone is just kind of bubbling around here ready to get it going.”
Tolton Regional Catholic High School also laid out its plan to host spectators at athletic competitions during the fall season. According to an email sent out by Gary Link, the school’s athletic director, each sport will follow a different set of guidelines considering the size and nature of the sport.
Guidelines for all sports include:
- Wearing a mask at all times, unless an individual is actively participating in the sport or eating and drinking.
- Physical distancing in the bleachers.
- No admittance of visiting spectators or the general public.
- No tailgating.
In order to stay under the 100-spectator limit for home football games, each football player, cheerleader, dancer and band member will be allowed one guest.
Considering the number of athletes on both the boys soccer and volleyball teams, players will each be allowed three guests per home game.
Tolton softball home games will be played at American Legion Field, which is operated by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department. No tickets will be issued to ensure social distancing. However, the 100-spectator limit will be in effect.
No limit will be placed on girls tennis and girls golf spectators given the nature of those sports and the teams’ size.
Tolton is still working with its cross country teams to determine the number of spectators allowed.
If an athlete or a coach tests positive for COVID-19, the 14-day quarantine will begin immediately. In conjunction with the Boone County Health Department, contact tracing will ensue. If the infected athlete or coach is working with or for a certain group within the sport, that group will isolate and possibly quarantine depending on the determined level of contact.
The Hickman varsity volleyball team has been in quarantine for nearly two weeks. The team will be cleared to resume organized practice beginning Saturday.