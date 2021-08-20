Columbia public schools get first taste of Friday Night Lights

Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.