Watching hours of old game film was one of the first tasks Justin Conyers started on when he was hired as the new Hallsville football coach. Coming into the season with high goals and an offensive system that requires high-level athleticism, Conyers scoured the tape to see what he was working with at his new school. He disregarded last year's positions and starters and started from scratch, envisioning what each player would look like within his system.
Conyers was the head coach of Battle at the school's inception in 2013. After bringing eye-popping success, including winning the Class 5 State Championship in 2014, Conyers made the decision to leave Battle to be closer to his family. As a Class 2 school, Hallsville comes with a unique set of challenges. At Hallsville, there is a smaller group of students to pull from to field a team than there is at Battle.
While pouring over Hallsville game tape from two years ago, Conyers' eyes kept coming back to one player: quarterback Jake Ashburn. When Conyers found out that Ashburn was still at Hallsville, but chose to sit out his junior season to focus on baseball, he knew he had to at least try to get the dynamic athlete back on field for his senior season.
Conyers began the process by attending Hallsville baseball games. While his presence at the games began to grow his standing among the students at the school, it was especially effective in recruiting Ashburn. Conyers built a strong relationship with the baseball standout and convinced him to come to football camp.
Ashburn's athleticism was readily apparent over the summer and by the time fall camp came around, he exuded confidence and understanding of Conyers' system. And like that, Conyers had found his quarterback. Outside of Ashburn, Conyers also had to switch the positions of many players already on the team.
While putting together the best group of athletes was important for Conyers, building the team went far beyond making the depth chart and teaching X's and O's. In high school football, especially, getting athletes to buy in and become emotionally invested in the team can immediately raise the team's potential for success. Any coach will say that this is always a work in progress, but Conyers is already seeing team morale rise tangibly after only two games.
Between a Week 1 thrashing of Tolton, 40-0, and nearly winning on the road against Ava in Week 2, Conyers said that his players are starting to see that they're a part of something special. While the Indians would have liked to have finished off the game against Ava with a win, being ahead in the second half against a team that beat them 31-0 last year was a huge boost in confidence.
Along with the on-the-field results, Conyers said that Hallsville's special environment is a big reason why his players have already bought into the team this year. According to Conyers, during the Indians' game against Tolton there were so many fans that the bleachers were entirely filled and there were fans wrapped around the field to watch.
Because of the level of enthusiasm around the team, Conyers' lofty goal of winning district in his first year is entirely possible. Even though Conyers had some great individual seasons with Battle, including the state title and an undefeated regular season two years later in 2016, winning the district in his first year at Hallsville would be among his most impressive accomplishments.
This Friday, Conyers can continue to put his stamp on the program by beating Eldon, a mountain that Hallsville has been unable to climb since a victory back in 2014.