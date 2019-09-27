Friday night's matchup between Hallsville and Southern Boone lived up to its billing as a true battle of the heavyweights. The game had a bit of everything: there was dynamic play-calling, outstanding athletes and a spirited fan section in the second half as the contest came down to the wire.
It was a tale of two halves for both teams as success moving the ball and getting into the end zone swapped from the Indians in the first half to the Eagles for most of the second half until the very end of the game.
The big difference early on was creative offensive playcalling by Justin Conyers, the new head coach of Hallsville, that kept Southern Boone defenders on their heels. With a mix of ground-and-pound and then run-pass-options, quarterback to receiver touch passes and quarterback option plays, the Indians were able to successfully get their playmakers into space and make plays to put themselves up 20-0 at halftime.
According to Conyers, the creative plays are sometimes lifted from what he sees from some of college football's most elite programs on Saturdays.
"Not much from the NFL honestly, it's more so from watching the teams like Clemson and Alabama run the RPO system and giving your quarterback like Jake Ashburn the oppurtunity to see what he sees out there," said Conyers.
Conyers said that he trusts senior quarterback Jake Ashburn to make the reads that he does. While Ashbury played a major role in the Indians' big win on the road, Conyers' biggest victory of the season to date may have been getting Ashburn to play for the team this year.
As a star on the baseball field, Ashburn opted not to play football last season until Conyers built a relationship with him and convinced him to come back for his senior season. So far, the recruiting effort has paid off in a major way for both parties.
"It feels crazy to win; it's almost surreal. Going into it, we know they're 4-0, they're the number six team in the Class 3 and we knew that they were going to be a tough opponent and to come out with a win, it feels awesome," Ashburn said.
For the Indians, a road win against an opponent as quality as Southern Boone makes it increasingly possible that Conyers' lofty goal of winning the district in his first year comes to fruition. Hallsville's fourth win of the season gives the Indians more wins than the team had all of last year, and there's now no reason to doubt their legitimacy, as they've proved they grind out close wins along with blowing out other opponents on their schedules.
Conyers said earlier in the season that it's all about getting athletes to buy in. According to Conyers, when the athletes feel like they're a part of something special, they'll do whatever it takes to help the team win, even if that means switching positions or, in Ashburn's case, switching sports.
While Ashbury had a solid individual performance, the best moments of the game for the Indians were their offensive line play and their running backs fighting for yardage to close the game out.
With just over five minutes left on the clock and only leading by five points, everybody in the stadium knew that the Indians were going to put the ball on the ground to force the Eagles to spend timeouts and come up with a big stop. Even with focusing all resources towards stopping the run at the end, mostly by pulling safeties down into the box, the Eagles were unable to come up with a stop to give themselves one last chance in the game.
Southern Boone head coach Trent Tracy gave credit to the Indians' running backs after the game for their tough running on the final drive. While the Eagles had the numbers and the positioning the stop the run, the physical nature and athleticism of Hallsville's backfield rewarded the Indians with first down after first down, before their eventual breakthrough to the end zone.
Tracy, who has made taking each game one at a time an emphasis to his team after an unexpected loss to Versailles last year, let his team know after the game that while it needs to play better next week, this loss does not define them. He hopes that the game will act as a motivator for the team and will jump-start each individual, both players and coaches, to get incrementally better with each practice so the Eagles can continue to go 1-0 each week.
The Eagles will look to rebound against Osage next week and go for their second straight 5-1 start to the season.
The Indians will also be seeking to have a 5-1 record at the end of next Friday. However, they face stiff competition, as 5-0 Blair Oaks will bring its 20-game winning streak into Hallsville. While losing in the regular season has been a foreign concept to the Falcons, who also carry a 43-game regular season win streak that dates back to 2014, Justin Conyers and the rejuvenated Hallsville program have proven themselves too tough to count out so far on the season.