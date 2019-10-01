The Columbia Public School District is continuing its own investigation into the alleged claims of racism at last week’s game between Battle and Jackson .
The district has been in contact with game officials and Jackson administrators and is gathering as much first-hand information as it can to resolve the issue, Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
“Much of what is on social media and being reported is second or third-hand information from individuals who were either not at the game on Friday or heard someone say they heard someone else say something,” Baumstark said. “No one is reporting any chanting, taunting or harassment from the crowd as a whole.
“We are also continuing to gather information regarding the state of the locker room pregame, at halftime and postgame,” she added.
Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison said Battle players told him during Friday’s game that they were subjected to racial slurs by opposing players and cursed at in-game by officials. Ellison also said the team’s locker room was tampered with some time in the second half of the game, and contents of lockers were thrown onto the floor and mixed in with food, trash and an unidentified liquid.
MSHSAA is launching what it described as an inquiry into what happened Friday night.
West also said MSHSAA spoke with Friday night’s officiating crew.
Jackson R-2 superintendent John Link could not be reached for comment.