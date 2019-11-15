The Battle football team huddled together on the sideline just minutes before kickoff. Kneeling in prayer, the Spartans then rushed out onto the turf while the words “in Jesus’ name we play” lingered in the air.
Friday’s Class 5 District 4 matchup was the team’s second postseason game of the season, and Battle’s competitor seemed all too familiar.
For the fifth time in six years, the Spartans (7-3) were taking the field in a postseason game against the Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers (10-0).
The two first met in 2014, and Battle’s 20-13 win that night seemed to be just one game out of a series leading to that year’s State Championship title. The teams met again the next year, with the Spartans claiming another one-touchdown victory over the Panthers 17-10.
By the time the 2016 postseason had rolled around, neither team was shocked to face the other and a slowly budding rivalry began to grow.
“It’s a very competitive postseason rivalry,” former Battle defensive end Keiondre Hall said. “Since it’s a ‘win or go home’ situation for both teams, it definitely makes it a more intense rivalry.”
Hall, who competed in the 2015 and 2016 matchups, remembers facing Ft. Zumwalt North in those years all too well.
“In 2016 I had a pretty good game,” Hall said. “I blocked a punt and returned it inside to set up our offense with a big core to change the momentum in the game.”
Despite Hall’s fond memory of that moment, 2016 marked Battle’s first postseason loss to Ft. Zumwalt North, as the Spartans fell 25-28 through a last-minute field goal.
A year went by, and the 2017 season marked the first time in three years that the two teams did not cross paths in the postseason.
However, a year apart proved to be just what Battle needed. The Spartans returned in 2018 with a vengeance and took down the Panthers 26-14, the largest margin of victory in the history of the rivalry at that point.
Now 3-1 in the postseason against Ft. Zumwalt North, the Spartans approached the seemingly-inevitable District Tournament game against the Panthers on Friday with momentum on their side.
But, for the second time in six years, Battle stepped off the field with a loss, falling to Ft. Zumwalt North 20-63.
“This hurts,” junior quarterback Khaleel Dampier said. “I’ve got family on this team … it just hurts to see them lose. I hate losing.”
One of many Battle players emotional over the loss, Dampier’s tear-streaked face showed both immense sadness and determination.
“They just out-played us, that’s all that was,” Dampier said. “We’re ready to play them week one, as soon as we see them again.”
With their 2019 season over, many of the Spartans are already gearing up and thinking ahead to next year. Months of offseason training, summer workouts, after-school practices and regular season games stand between Battle’s next game against Ft. Zumwalt North.
While the status of another postseason matchup between the teams is unknown, two things are certain: first, the rivalry persists now stronger than ever, and next time, the Spartans will be ready for a fight.