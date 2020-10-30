With under three minutes remaining, Rock Bridge football had a chance to give itself a two-possession lead and all but secure a victory against Troy in the district quarterfinals Friday.
The cool, calm and collected Bruins kicker, Jack Bower, lined up for the kick and split the uprights, putting the finishing touch on a 31-20 victory over the Trojans.
“He’s been clutch,” coach Van Vanatta said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the kids.”
Rock Bridge (6-3) put together one of its most cohesive performances this season. The offense continued to put up points, while the defense and special teams stepped up and made plays, something Vanatta has been preaching to his team.
“We spent a lot of time on it,” Vanatta said. “We put some young guys in who have been fighting hard and practicing hard.”
The Bruins faced a new challenge with Troy (3-7) and its veer option offense. While the Trojans made a few big plays, Rock Bridge was successful in holding Troy in check.
“The veer option is one of those offenses you just never know what they’re going to do,” Vanatta said. “They’re going to adjust and do things to you by the way you’re playing it. They did a good job of doing that.”
It helps when the offense is clicking on all cylinders. Quarterback Nathan Dent and running back Bryce Jackson gave the Trojans defense issues on the ground. Whenever one got tired after a few big runs, the other would pick up where his teammate left off.
Dent put together his most consistent game rushing-wise, eluding defenders on his way to two touchdowns on the ground.
“He’s a competitor,” Vanatta said. “He’s been doing that for us all year long. Even in the games we’ve lost, he’s had some great plays.”
Dent wasn’t just a threat with his legs, but also in the passing game, going 10 for 16. Dent’s primary target was Joseph Kallenbach, who caught five passes and scored an 11-yard touchdown.
“He’s a big body,” Dent said. “He’s always going to be open. I feel like I can trust him. He’s a matchup problem for safeties and linebackers.”
Jackson did his fair share of work in the running game, punishing Trojan defenders all night and chipping in with one touchdown. Late in the game, up eight with seven minutes remaining, Rock Bridge asked its star running back to put the game away. Jackson answered, driving the Bruins down the field for Bower’s late field goal to seal the victory.
Dent credits some his success to Jackson’s ability to take the pressure off of him.
“A running back like 26 (Jackson) draws a lot of attention so it opens up lanes for me in the passing game,” Dent said.
The win gives Rock Bridge its first quarterfinal win since 2018, after losing a close district quarterfinal game in 2019 to Blue Springs.
“Last year, being a young guy, it hurt to see all the seniors going out early,” Dent said. “I wanted to do everything I could to get our seniors another game.”
Next up for Rock Bridge is Liberty North (7-2), who defeated Hickman 49-7 Friday. Vanatta continues to preach the same message he’s learned from his previous stints with state championship teams: 48 minutes.
“The mantra is we've got 48 minutes left,” Vanatta said. “We’re going to get to play another football game. We’re going to go to work and we’re going to go and show up next Friday.”
Rock Bridge will travel to take on Liberty North on Friday in the district semifinals.