Things are finally set for the start of Missouri's high school football playoffs.
The Missouri State High School Athletics Association released brackets for district tournaments Sunday, lining up the first round of playoff matchups for Columbia and other mid-Missouri programs.
Battle, the highest-seeded program in Columbia, is the No. 2 seed in the Class 5 District 4 tournament. The Spartans will play host to No. 3 Francis Howell North at 7 p.m., Friday Nov. 8.
Rock Bridge is the No. 5 seed in the Class 6 District 2 tournament and will travel to Blue Springs to face the No. 4 Wildcats at 7 p.m., Friday. Hickman is the No. 6 seed in the Class 6 District 2 tournament and will face the No. 3 Troy Buchanan Trojans at 7 p.m. Friday in Troy.
Tolton is the No. 7 seed in the Class 2 District 5 Tournament and will travel just North of Columbia Friday to take on No. 2 Hallsville at 7 p.m.
Other programs in the mid-Missouri area such as No. 1 Blair Oaks, No. 2 Helias Catholic, No. 3 Southern Boone, and No. 8 Jefferson City, also will play in their respective districts this Friday.