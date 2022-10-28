Nearly two months ago, Capital City paid a visit to Columbia and beat Battle, sending the Spartans to the second of three straight losses to start the season.
Battle flipped the script Friday, advancing to the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 semifinals with a 34-14 victory over the Cavaliers at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
The sixth-seeded Spartans (3-7) will be back in the capital city next Friday for their semifinal matchup against second-seeded Helias (8-2).
The Crusaders beat Wentzville Liberty 55-13 to set up a rematch with a Battle team they beat 58-16 on Sept. 9.
When asked about what adjustments need to be made this time around, Dubinski simply said, "Finish."
Battle outrushed Capital City 230-206. Running back Rickie Dunn did the heavy lifting with 196 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while the Spartans' defense kept the normally potent Capital City ground game in check.
"My O-line was working their butt off the whole game; they were just making it happen," Dunn said.
It was a major improvement for the same Battle defense that allowed 361 yards to the Cavaliers in Week 3.
"Ever since that game, we had been working on the plan for them and teams that run what they run," Battle coach Jonah Dubinski said. "We figured that out in the second half of the Jeff City game. It was an idea we had been toying around with; it's unconventional, but man, it's effective."
Battle used a strong second half to pull away from the Cavaliers (7-3). Dunn scored twice in the first half to give the Spartans a 14-7 at intermission, and the talented senior broke off a 42-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half.
Capital City responded with an explosive touchdown run of its own, as freshman running back Jaylan Thomas rumbled for a 66-yard touchdown with 8:49 left in the third quarter.
However, Capital City's offense never scored again after the explosive play.
Justin Goolsby found Daqual Wright for a 32-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive, and the Battle defense kept momentum on the Spartans' side on the following drive with a goal-line stand.
Capital City threatened again at the 5:30 mark of the fourth quarter, but a sack from Jerimy Dudley forced the Cavaliers into a fourth-and-20. Cameron Watts intercepted Cavaliers quarterback Hayden Carroll on the next play, essentially salting the game for Battle.
"The big thing is, this whole season, we've had so many close losses, which, as an athlete, can be soul-crushing," Dubinski said. "But these guys weren't fazed. Every day in practice, they're showing up with great energy and focus. You would've thought we were 9-0 coming into this game."
After several bounces went against the Spartans this season, one went their way late in the fourth quarter. Battle recovered a punt that grazed off a Capital City player's leg at the Cavaliers' 2-yard line with 2:59 left. Dunn capped his impressive outing with a 2-yard touchdown plunge on the next play from scrimmage to punctuate the victory.
"We never lost faith," Dunn said of the team's resilience this season. "Every game that we played, we had always been two inches away, three inches away, but we always knew we had to play a whole four-quarter game."