Atiyyah Ellison “is” Battle High School.
The phrase was used when the first-year head coach interviewed for his current position, as a way to describe his job as a permanent substitute teacher.
Ellison spends the majority of his days out and around the school, interacting with Battle’s student body and building relationships. Both he and his predecessor think it’s a large reason he landed the job.
“That is the major piece of him becoming the next head coach there, is just how ingrained into Battle High School he is,” said Justin Conyers, the man Ellison replaced as Battle’s head coach. “His job every day is to make sure people are where they’re supposed to be, doing what they’re supposed to be doing.
“I think he’s a head coach in that role,” Conyers added, “and now he’s the head football coach for the program, too.”
Conyers announced he was leaving Battle’s football program in March to accept the same position in Hallsville, where his family resides. When Conyers left, Ellison succeeding him wasn’t in the cards, mostly because Ellison never saw himself as a head coach.
“I remember talking to Conyers and just saying, ‘Man, I don’t envy you,’” Ellison said, chuckling. “I just get in my car and go home after practice.”
The hours looked long and the logistics seemed grueling. The paperwork, lining the field, cutting the grass, and having to answer any and all questions from parents — it all falls back on the head coach. That wasn’t in Ellison’s future.
Things changed when Battle opened up a national search for its next head coach. Ellison said when he was hired in April that he applied because he wanted the position to go to “somebody who had been there” and to continue building on the foundation that had been created over the last five years.
Part of that foundation was building a sense of family in the program. Conyers thinks that philosophy was what convinced Ellison to join his staff at Battle in 2013.
“Atiyyah, number one, is a family guy,” Conyers said. “He really wanted to be a part of that, and he was a huge part of getting our guys bought in and believing in what we were selling as far as being brothers and treating each other like family.”
Conyers said that once Ellison told him of his intention to apply to be the next head coach, Ellison never looked back.
”I had no doubt that he was going to be the right person for the job,” Conyers said. “The kids are just attracted to him, which is great because he’s so knowledgeable about the game, and so they just soak everything up through him.”
Trevonne Hicks, a senior defensive back and team captain, said that since Ellison stepped into his new role, things have felt more disciplined. But Ellison’s emphasis on family has made itself felt, too.
“We can joke with each other, but we also know when we’re serious,” Hicks said. “It feels like home.”
A big part of Ellison’s culture is three words: no matter what. He and his wife both have the phrase as tattoos, recognizing it as a family motto.
”It’s just like our mantra,” Ellison said. “No matter what, we stick together. No matter what, we’re still family. No matter what, there’s always hope.
”So that’s kind of our team bottom line,” he added.
Senior quarterback Harrison Keller said it was preached in the locker room at halftime of Battle’s 52-47 loss to St. Louis University High School on Friday, Ellison’s head-coaching debut. The Spartans went into the half down nine after squandering several opportunities, including giving up two safeties.
”’No matter what’,” Keller said. “(Our coaches) were preaching it to us in there. That no matter what’s going on ... we have to keep pushing through it.”
Battle scored two touchdowns in the first two minutes of the second half, taking them from trailing by nine to leading by a touchdown.
”We’ve bought into it a lot,” senior defensive back Quentarius Vaughn said of Ellison’s culture. “It’s not even just football, it’s life. He’s teaching us how to be better men.”
Helping his players on and off the field stems from Ellison’s career as an athlete. After a first-team All-Big 12 college career at Missouri, Ellison spent five years in the NFL. However, his success didn’t come without initial struggles.
Coming out of Parkway South High School in St. Louis, Ellison’s grades weren’t on par with Division I standards. So the all-state defensive lineman went to Coffeyville Community College in Kansas and earned an associates degree before winding up in Columbia.
“He’s been there and done it and he wants to try to make kids not go the same route that he went to get to playing Division I football and to the NFL,” Conyers said. “I think that is just huge for these kids to see.”
In an effort to help his student-athletes, Ellison’s instituted code of conduct agreements and weekly academic accountability checks with each of his players. The program has also done service learning projects and school fundraisers since he took the job.
“When you represent our school, your behavior should be at a premium,” Ellison said. “This just forces you to remember, ‘I have all these other people who are going to be judged upon my actions.’ That’s what I’m trying to get at.”
After the SLUH loss, Ellison used buzzwords like “excited” and “proud” to describe how he felt about his team.
“We fought the whole game,” he said. “That’s huge for our program. The attitude was at a lull going into the second quarter and the half, but they bounced right back.”
Ellison said a lot of Friday’s mistakes were “small fixes,” but he was also quick to recognize that things are different now, both for him and his players, and growing pains are likely. Possibly the biggest difference is that he’s now the man who must address those fixes and tend to those pains.
“Ultimately, it’s going to fall on me, so I just need to get us prepared to go,” Ellison said. “That’s all I’m focused on.”
The next chance for Ellison and Battle to correct their first-game mistakes is Friday at 7 p.m. in Sedalia against Smith-Cotton.
