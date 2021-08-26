Following a 11-6-2 campaign during the 2020 season, Hickman boys soccer, led by coach Willem Ross, looks to match and exceed the goals it met last season.
With a varsity roster containing 13 seniors, Ross shared his opinion on the impact that much experience can have.
“It can be a good and bad thing,” he said. “It’s good because these guys know what’s attainable this year. At the same time, these guys put more pressure on themselves because of those expectations they set.”
He also made his expectations clear for his team this season.
“My definition of good expectations for these guys may be different from others,” Ross said. “I expect these guys to work hard and be a good teammate to one another, win or lose.”
With a senior-heavy roster, the expectations are clear: to hold one another to a high standard and set challenging goals. Senior Mohamed Lehmidi echoed his coach’s philosophy of high expectations and goals.
“We (seniors) hold ourselves to the highest expectations,” he said. “Seven of us have been on varsity since our sophomore year. I want my senior year to be fulfilling. Compete for a district championship, win districts.”
And when asked about what personal goals he has set, Lehmidi made it clear they’re not a priority.
“They don’t really matter,” he said. “We need to focus on team wins.”
Senior Ilhan Dervisevic also shared how the effort the Kewpies give doesn’t just benefit the team this year but the “next generation” as well.
“It’s important to help the younger guys,” he said. “They’re the next generation of players for the school. When the sophomores come up and ask for advice, I give them drills and things to try in practice that can make them better.”