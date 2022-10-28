Fayette was the seventh-seeded squad heading into Friday night's matchup against Russellville, but the Falcons took down Russellville 46-8 to move on to the MSHAA Class 1 District 5 semifinals.

A mostly quiet first quarter was ended with a bang by Fayette, as quarterback Ben Wells scored his first of two rushing touchdowns on the night with a one-yard run into the end zone. Following the two point conversion on a run by DJ Moore, the Falcons would end the first quarter up 8-0.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you