Fayette was the seventh-seeded squad heading into Friday night's matchup against Russellville, but the Falcons took down Russellville 46-8 to move on to the MSHAA Class 1 District 5 semifinals.
A mostly quiet first quarter was ended with a bang by Fayette, as quarterback Ben Wells scored his first of two rushing touchdowns on the night with a one-yard run into the end zone. Following the two point conversion on a run by DJ Moore, the Falcons would end the first quarter up 8-0.
Russellville responded to the score with quarterback Jesse Daniel finding the corner of the end zone for a Russellville touchdown. With a two point conversion by running back Christopher Seaver, the game was tied 8-8 in the early second quarter.
Following this drive by Russellville, however, the Falcons would mount their 38-0 scoring barrage, starting with a 17-yard receiving touchdown by Chase Allen-Jackman. Then, a 62-yard rushing touchdown by QB Ben Wells would result in a 24-8 Falcons' lead with less than two minutes remaining in the first half.
That wasn’t the end of first half offensive explosiveness from the Falcons. Following a 36-yard run by sophomore running back Micah Estes, the Falcons would score on a 20-yard touchdown pass to Allen-Jackman with four seconds left in the half.
Russellville had difficulty with its ground game throughout the first half, having only 72 yards rushing at halftime and two of its three running backs having negative yards by the first half conclusion. Russellville's offensive struggles continued in the second half, with the offense failing to put points on the board against the Falcons after an early gut punch by Allen-Jackman’s 45 yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage for the Falcons in the second half.
Josiah Herman was the lone standout on the ground for Russellville with 10 rushes for 75 yards. Despite being the second seed heading in, Russellville heads home early after the loss.
Fayette moves on to the Class 1 District 5 semifinals, as it next faces Cole Camp on Friday.