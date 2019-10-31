On Aug. 30, the Trailblazers began their season under the lights of the Hallsville football field.
While that night’s 40-0 loss seemed to set the scene for the rest of Tolton’s games, coach Michael Egnew and his players have continued to try and change the script.
The Trailblazers return to the home of the Indians at 7 p.m. Friday to compete in their first game of the Class 2 District 5 playoffs.
Here are 5 keys to success Tolton will need to make this game competitive and one to watch.
Utilizing rush plays
In Tolton’s first game against Hallsville, the Trailblazers recorded a mere 26 rushing yards. As the season has continued, Tolton’s rushing game has improved, with the team now averaging 62.33 rushing yards a game.
With senior Connor Fogue leading the charge, having recorded 433 of Tolton’s 561 total rushing yards, the Trailblazers’ offense will need to draw on their rushing game if they are to combat a strong Hallsville defense that has had three shutout wins so far this season.
Filling in the gaps on defense
Throughout their season, the Trailblazers have continuously struggled with allowing opponents to slip through the defense and score time and time again. The team’s first outing against Hallsville was no exception, as Tolton allowed the Indians to record six touchdowns on 397 total yards.
The Trailblazers will need to pull from all of their weeks of practice and fortify their defensive line, especially against Hallsville standout Cooper Crane, if they are to slow down an explosive Indian offense.
Drawing on quarterback Gabe Pfenenger’s level of experience
This season marked junior quarterback Gabe Pfenenger’s first at the helm of the Tolton offense. Now, with seven games under his belt, Pfenenger has completed just over half of his pass attempts throughout the season.
In his first game against Hallsville, Pfenenger completed 60% of his passes and Tolton recorded 166 total passing yards. This initial success against the Indians, paired with his continued development and gained experience, should make Pfenenger a valuable asset for the Trailblazers come Friday night.
Limiting the number of turnovers
Tolton’s offense has struggled with turnovers all season. While they allowed three against the Indians, the Trailblazers’ 27 total this year completely overshadows the eight they’ve forced.
Lowering the number of turnovers against Hallsville would drastically benefit both the Trailblazer offense and defense and eliminate one of Tolton’s greatest Achille’s heels.
Continued use of freshmen starters
Facing a limited roster and frequent injuries, Tolton has been forced to place many underclassmen athletes in starting varsity roles.
In his last outing against Hallsville, freshman wide receiver Landon Block stood out and proved that he had immense potential. His talent has grown throughout the season on both sides of the ball, recording 27 tackles and making a name for himself as one of the team’s top-five receivers.
Following an injury to leading wide receiver, senior C.J. Campbell, freshman James Lee has also stepped up into a starting role. Making his first varsity starts just weeks ago, Lee has already recorded 17 tackles on the season and a scrappy ability to evade defenders on the field.
With Block, Lee and the other younger players on the team stepping up and continuing to develop, Tolton has the ability to make Friday’s game against Hallsville much more competitive than the last.