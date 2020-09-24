After not getting to play last Friday against one of its conference rivals — Battle — Hickman football’s Thursday practice was all business.
The Kewpies' offense and defense separated and began to brush up on plays. With early 2000s music blaring from the soccer game going on just next door, Thursday's practice had the makings of a Friday Nights Lights montage.
Getting an unexpected bye week was not a part of the plan for the Kewpies, but it gave them more time to feed the four-headed monster they have at the running back position. KeShawn Collins, Keith Kelley, Kayshaun Prince and Deon Weston were key components in Hickman's only win of the season, a 52-27 victory over Capital City.
Though very similar in build, all four approach their positions differently.
KeShawn Collins, junior
“I practice 24/7. When I’m not at practice, I’m at home working on my footwork, my agility, and just trying to get better with conditioning,” Collins said. "I'm trying to get in better shape and get better at reading the holes in the field."
Keith Kelley, junior
"I try to come into every practice with a good mindset, one that focuses on getting better," Kelly said. "Mindset is everything, it affects how you practice, how you play and how you compete. When you have a competitive mindset, it changes everything you do.”
Kayshaun Prince, senior
“Off the field, I have a personal trainer that I work with on plays, routes and just stuff that I need to improve on. I workout at the API gym with Barron Bell in order to put that extra work in.” Prince said.
Deon Weston, junior
“I watch a lot of film and other plays made by running backs in the NFL or college football," Weston said. "I try to copy my moves off of them. Right now my favorite running back is J.K Dobbins from the Baltimore Ravens."
According to coach Cedric Alvis, practice all season long has been focused on finding the right matchups on the offensive end and putting the best guy in there to make plays. This rotation is one the backs don’t mind because it motivates them to do better and takes a weight off their shoulders to constantly make plays.
This offensive juggernaut is a mixture of power and speed. Alvis describes Kelley and Collins as more of the bruisers of the group, taking hit after hit to drag the chains. On the other end of the spectrum, Prince's speed makes it difficult for the opponent's defense to even get a hold of him. For Weston, his speed and ability to read the defense allows him to swap between running back and wide receiver from time to time.
While Hickman's offense is on a roll, the Kewpies defense is still trying to get the fundamentals right in practice and get better at moving quicker. In Thursday's practice, the defense was trying to improve its tackling, something it struggled in the past few games.
“Practice has been pretty competitive since last week’s game was canceled,” Alvis said. “For the most part morale has been up and we’re focusing on not beating ourselves against Smith-Cotton.”
After being unable to play last Friday, the Kewpies are eager to head on the road to face another conference opponent in Smith-Cotton. That drive showed on both ends of practice Thursday. Sitting at 1-2 for the season, the Kewpies will hope to break even Friday night. The game will be streamed live at https://team1sports.com/prepcasts/.