Taking the field for the first game of the season is a daunting task.
Stepping onto opposing turf with fans from both sides shouting at the top of their lungs can psych out any athlete, let alone a freshman starting in his first high school game. Add a full day of rain to the mix and many young players might crack under pressure.
Not Tolton freshman Landon Block.
"He played a decent game," head coach Michael Egnew said. "He's got a long way to go, but I thought he did a decent job and we'll see him improve a lot over the season."
Block returned the first kickoff of the night foran impressive 20 yards , falling just shy of the 50-yard line after nearly breaking away, and was a focal point among Tolton’s struggling offense. Despite Block's best efforts, Tolton was shut out 40-0 at Hallsville.
Throughout the night he shined on both sides of the ball, playing wide receiver and safety despite this being his first high school game.
"I was a little nervous at first," Block said. "But once you get in there going, you just get with the game and it feels at ease and natural."
Sophomore Julian McKoy and senior C.J. Campbell recorded a few notable plays for the Trailblazers on offense and defense, both of whom play wide receiver and defensive back.
Having such a large number of young starters can be detrimental to a team's success, though many of Tolton's underclassmen seem to be handling the pressure well. But even in spite of a few bright moments , Block said he feels that everyone needs to improve in the upcoming weeks.
"We just need to work harder and focus more in practice," Block said. "We have to 'crisp' things up, just because we don't have the experience. The upperclassmen have to leave us and we just have to step up and focus."
Throughout the game it seemed no one on the Tolton defense could match Hallsville senior Cooper Crane, who scored five of Hallsville’s six touchdowns.
Scoreless for the entirety of the night, Tolton’s offense didn’t fare any better.
"We've got to play better than that," Egnew said. "We've got a lot of things to get better at, but fortunately we have a full week of practice ahead so we'll get it."
In the upcoming week, Egnew plans to spend his practice time focused on tackling and the fundamentals of football, working on everything from the snap of the football to the finish of the play.
However, even with a final score of 40-0, Egnew said he felt good that his players never gave up and told them so in his postgame talk.
"I told them that basically, they've got two lines here: they can get up, or they can stay down," Egnew said. "That's what happens when you're in a fight. Sometimes you get beat, and you gotta learn how to get back up."
Tolton will look to claim their first win at 7 p.m. Friday against Lutheran St. Charles in St. Charles.
Video by KOMU.