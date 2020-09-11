Battle 19

Helias 41

Hickman 52

Capital City 27

Jefferson City 21

Rock Bridge 23

MMA 12

Tolton 28

Southern Boone County 20

Boonville 14

Slater 42

Fayette 26

Smith-Cotton 35

Warrensburg 16

Blair Oaks 50

California 6

Eldon 41

Osage 26

Parkview 21

Camdenton 46

St. Joseph Christian 6

Westran 56

Harrisburg 36

Salisbury 0

Hallsville 16

Palmyra 51

S. Callaway 55

Louisiana 12

Russellville 0

Sweet Springs 42

Mexico 60

Orchard Farm 34

West Plains 43

Rolla 7

Centralia 20

Brookfield 0

Hermann 22

St. James 15

Tipton 43

Lincoln 15

Van-Far

Mark Twain

Crest Ridge 34

Cole Camp 27

Odessa 35

Marshall 0

Cuba 8

Owensville 49

Monroe City 62

South Shelby 14

  
