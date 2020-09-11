Battle 19
Helias 41
Hickman 52
Capital City 27
Jefferson City 21
Rock Bridge 23
MMA 12
Tolton 28
Southern Boone County 20
Boonville 14
Slater 42
Fayette 26
Smith-Cotton 35
Warrensburg 16
Blair Oaks 50
California 6
Eldon 41
Osage 26
Parkview 21
Camdenton 46
St. Joseph Christian 6
Westran 56
Harrisburg 36
Salisbury 0
Hallsville 16
Palmyra 51
S. Callaway 55
Louisiana 12
Russellville 0
Sweet Springs 42
Mexico 60
Orchard Farm 34
West Plains 43
Rolla 7
Centralia 20
Brookfield 0
Hermann 22
St. James 15
Tipton 43
Lincoln 15
Van-Far
Mark Twain
Crest Ridge 34
Cole Camp 27
Odessa 35
Marshall 0
Cuba 8
Owensville 49
Monroe City 62
South Shelby 14
Friday Night Fever Week Three high school football scores
Missourian Staff
-
-
- 0
Pete Bland
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
