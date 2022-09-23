Fulton football (0-5) answered Moberly's (3-2) aggressive offense through the first half but couldn’t see it through to the end where it lost 28-14.
Moberly capitalized on Fulton’s lack of yardage in its first-half possessions, resulting to points on the board early. A successful pass from quarterback Collin Huffman to wide receiver Derieus Wallace kicked off the Spartans’ offensive momentum and set the tone for the game.
Fulton couldn’t seem to find its offensive spark until about two minutes left in the first half when quarterback Walker Gohring delivered a 26-yard pass to Gabe DeFily. Later in the drive, Gohring handed the ball off to Tyreion Logan within the 10 who finished the play in the end zone.
The Spartans answered the Hornets’ touchdown immediately. With 1:11 left in the half, Wallace blew past Fulton’s defense again to secure a 24-yard touchdown for Moberly from a Huffman pass.
Moberly carried that momentum into the second half and scored from the one-yard line on a quarterback sneak by Huffman. Fulton responded by kicking up its passing game and securing yardage on a series of screen passes. Fulton’s running back Logan finished off the drive by carrying it into the end zone to bring the score to 21-14 with Moberly leading.
Moberly secured its third win of the season by scoring its last touchdown on a quarterback keeper by Huffman with 37 seconds left in the game.
“We’re going to continue to focus on what we’re doing,” Fulton coach Dana Chambers said. “We’ll watch film tomorrow, we’ll correct our mistakes — we’ll have a great preparation, and we’ll move on.”