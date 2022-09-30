Senior quarterback Justin Goolsby had five total touchdowns, and the Battle defense pitched a shutout in the first half to lead the Spartans to a 50-15 home win over Smith-Cotton on Friday night.
Despite the lopsided outcome, the game didn't start smoothly for the Spartans (2-4, 2-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference).
Battle turned the ball over on downs on its opening drive, and on the follow drive, a jarring hit on running back Garrett Murray at the Tigers' 1-yard line caused a fumble that Smith-Cotton pounced on.
Murray then muffed the ensuing punt.
"Things happen in football," Battle coach Jonah Dubinski said. "I have complete trust in GM. Right after the fumble, every coach on the headset was saying, 'Let's feed GM; let's get him back into this game.'"
Murray rewarded the coaching staff for their faith in him. They fed him the ball through screen passes on the next drive, and Murray atoned for his early mistakes with a 51-yard catch and run to put the Spartans on the board first. The senior running back finished with 102 receiving yards, 77 rushing yards and the one score.
"He's a great player; everybody makes mistakes," Goolsby said of Murray. "We trust him. He's our guy, and we just kept feeding him and he produced."
Battle's defense put together a solid game as well, finishing with four sacks, two fourth-down stops and a blocked punt.
"We made some adjustments, and they took to it," Dubisnki said. "They accepted the challenge. They understood that they haven't played up to the standard yet, and I think we finally really saw some growth out of them."
Murray's touchdown opened the floodgates for Battle's offense.
Goolsby led a scoring drive nearly every time he was on the field as he found receivers downfield for explosive plays and created with his legs. He finished with 334 passing yards and 84 rushing yards.
"We had beautiful plays drawn up. We were put in the right position to execute," Goolsby said.
Running back Rickie Dunn added two touchdowns of his own for Battle's offense, which scored the first 29 points of the game.
Smith-Cotton (1-5, 0-4) scored a touchdown at the end of the third quarter and another with a little more than a minute remaining in the game. The Tigers managed just 119 yards of offense.
The Spartans host rival Rock Bridge in a pivotal CMAC matchup next week. The Bruins (5-1) lead the conference with a 4-0 mark.
Smith-Cotton hosts Capital City (4-2, 2-2) next week.