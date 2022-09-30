Senior quarterback Justin Goolsby had five total touchdowns, and the Battle defense pitched a shutout in the first half to lead the Spartans to a 50-15 home win over Smith-Cotton on Friday night.

Despite the lopsided outcome, the game didn't start smoothly for the Spartans (2-4, 2-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference).

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you