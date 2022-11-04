JEFFERSON CITY — For the second time this season, Helias dominated Battle at Ray Hentges Stadium, this time to the tune of 45-14 in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 semifinals Friday night.
"It's about playing team football," Battle coach Jonah Dubinski said. "Defense had moments where they looked really good, but on the year, we weren't what we needed to be."
The Spartans' season came to an end at 3-8, while the Crusaders (9-2) will host Timberland (8-3) next Friday for the district title and a spot in the state quarterfinals.
The fourth-seeded Wolves shut out top-seeded Holt 21-0 on Friday.
Sixth-seeded Battle came out of the gates swinging, getting a stop on Helias' opening drive and following it up with a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Justin Goolsby.
After the second-seeded Crusaders responded with two touchdown drives of their own, the Spartans found themselves in the red zone looking to tie the game at 14 midway through the second quarter. However, on fourth-and-goal from the Helias 9-yard line, Goolsby tossed an interception.
Helias capitalized on the turnover with three more touchdowns before halftime and took a 35-14 lead into the locker room. Battle struggled to stop the Crusaders' speed option and perimeter running game, which racked up 189 of its 270 total rushing yards in the first half.
Helias quarterback Drew Miller tossed three touchdown passes in the game, helping the Crusaders over 40 points for the sixth time this season.
"They just executed everything they did very well," Dubinski said.
While the Helias offense rolled in the first half, the Crusaders' defense played an equally important role in the first half.
Goolsby's second of three interceptions on the night set Helias up at the Battle 16-yard line with just over four minutes left in the second quarter. His two interceptions led to 14 first-half points for the Crusaders, creating a hole the Spartans couldn't climb out of.
Goolsby tossed a 59-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Donnelly with 1:55 left in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 28-14, but Miller threw his second touchdown pass of the half to Lucas Bloomer just 80 seconds later.
The Crusaders also managed to keep running back Rickie Dunn in check throughout the game. Helias held Dunn to 40 yards Friday — a week after rushing for 196 yards and four touchdowns against Capital City.
"They play with tremendous effort all the time, which is rare in high school football," Dubinski said of Helias. "It's a sign of really good coaching, really disciplined, enthusiastic kids."
The Crusaders tacked on a field goal and a touchdown pass from Miller to Trey Bexten in the third quarter to cap the scoring. The Spartans, on the other hand, couldn't maintain a drive in the second half.