JEFFERSON CITY — For the second time this season, Helias dominated Battle at Ray Hentges Stadium, this time to the tune of 45-14 in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 semifinals Friday night.

"It's about playing team football," Battle coach Jonah Dubinski said. "Defense had moments where they looked really good, but on the year, we weren't what we needed to be."

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you