WARDSVILLE — From the opening drive, it was all but over.
Top-seeded Blair Oaks dominated third-seeded St. Francis Borgia on both sides of the ball in a 54-14 win in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 final Friday in Wardsville.
The Falcons (11-0) advanced to play Lift for Life in the Class 2 quarterfinals next Saturday in St. Louis.
Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair led the Falcons with four touchdowns — two rushing and two passing — against Borgia. The senior’s dual-threat ability was on full display against the Knights, throwing a handful of passes over the middle and quickly finding gaps in his line for multiple chunk-play runs.
With his performance, Hair officially became the only Missouri high school quarterback to throw for 10,000 yards and run for 5,000 yards in a career.
“Couldn’t have happened to a better kid,” Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage said. “Very humble young man and extremely hard worker, but man, what a superlative for him.”
“It felt great,” Hair said of reaching the milestones. “But I have to give credit to my team, especially my offensive line and receivers.”
It was indeed a team effort against Borgia (7-5). The Falcons' defense clamped down on the Knights all game, primarily led by linebacker Brady Kerperin and defensive tackle Jaxon Marshall. The two continuously ripped through Borgia’s offensive line to keep Knights quarterback Koen Zeltmann on his toes.
Blair Oaks’ unforgiving defensive line caused Zeltmann to make errors, including a second-quarter interception by Falcons’ safety Alec Wieberg, who returned it for 88 yards. On the next play, Kerperin then joined the offense on the field and ran for a 1-yard touchdown.
Borgia did not covert a first down until its third drive of the game. Hayden Wolfe and Trenton Volmert scored the Knights’ only touchdowns.
Blair Oaks’ defense continued to put Hair and the offense in prime field position, as wide receivers Joey Wilde and Nick Closser each caught touchdowns, while running back Hayden Lackman had two scores of his own.
The Falcons’ special teams unit was strong, too. Holden Brand blocked a Borgia punt in the first quarter, which quickly led to a 20-yard rushing score from Hair. Kerperin blocked another in the following quarter that was swiftly picked up by Marshall, who took it back 25 yards for a scoop-and-score.
Blair Oaks rolled to a 48-7 halftime lead and played conservatively for the remainder of the contest while letting the clock run out.
“I’m so proud of these players,” LePage said. “To see them work as hard as they have and come win a game like this for our program is just amazing.”
While LePage lauded the Falcons’ performance, he noted his group still has work to do ahead of its state quarterfinal matchup with the Hawks next weekend.
“We need to tighten up with our ball security, and we can’t allow us to beat ourselves,” he said. “That’s the formula you need to win in the postseason.”