Third-seeded Hallsville crushed sixth-seeded Palmyra 38-0 in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 quarterfinals.

After Palmyra punted on its opening drive, Hallsville quickly cashed in from a 30-yard touchdown run by Harrison Fowler and converted on the two point attempt to go up 8-0.

