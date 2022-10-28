Third-seeded Hallsville crushed sixth-seeded Palmyra 38-0 in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 quarterfinals.
After Palmyra punted on its opening drive, Hallsville quickly cashed in from a 30-yard touchdown run by Harrison Fowler and converted on the two point attempt to go up 8-0.
After picking up a crucial 4th down, Palmyra coughed up the football to Hallsville and Garrison Ballard took it to the house to go up 16-0.
With just north of nine minutes remaining in the second quarter, Fowler added a 2-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead to 24-0. As the second quarter wound down, Fowler broke the Hallsville program record for career rushing yards.
In the final minute of the second quarter, Fowler punched it in again for his third touchdown of the game and extended Hallsville's lead to 32-0 going into the second half.
Right out of the half, the Harrison fowler show continued as he got his fourth touchdown of the evening to put Hallsville a up 38-0.
Hallsville held on to the lead and moves on to the Class 2 District 7 semifinals. Hallsville next faces second-seeded Centralia on Friday in what should be an exciting contest.