Hallsville’s new coach Justin Conyers, who spent the last six seasons at Battle, came into this season with a lofty goal; he wants to win district.
Despite the team finishing with a 3-7 record last year, including a few blowout losses, Conyers feels the team has what it takes for a turnaround in his first season. Hallsville is currently 3-1, including wins over Father Tolton and Eldon, teams it lost to last year by a combined score of 35-16.
Conyers’ turnaround of the Indians faces a major test as they play Southern Boone (4-0) Friday. Southern Boone poses a significant threat to any team due to the amount of playmakers it has, particularly on offense.
Senior Tyson Smith, in his first year as quarterback after replacing his cousin Sam Stichnote, has looked like a dynamic natural at the position. His arm strength has given Southern Boone coach Trent Tracy has more options in the passing game, which bodes well for the Eagles, who do not lack talented playmakers on the outside.
While Southern Boone’s high-flying passing attack has been one of the main factors for itsundefeated start (and an average of just under 45 points a game), senior Tristan John’s productivity running the ball has made the Eagles’ offense especially tough to game plan against because of the balance. It should also be noted that Smith has the ability to tuck the ball and run for chunk yardage at any time, as he is a solid athlete.
Hallsville’s path to victory includes being able to slow down the Eagles’ passing attack with less safety help, as one of the safeties could focus more on the run game, and being able to stifle the run by winning individual match-ups on their front seven. Neither of these tasks will be easy, but playing in-between on defense may give Tracy too much freedom to dial up plays to get his playmakers into space.
In any scenario, getting pressure on Smith is a must for Hallsville. If he is given time to throw, his receivers are too fast and talented to not get open, and he has shown a propensity to get it to them in both intermediate and deep routes.
Southern Boone’s defense will also need to step up, as Hallsville has multiple statement wins this season already. With the Indians’ only loss coming in a close game at Ava (4-0), they have blown out Tolton, Eldon and Osage by a combined score of 125-6.
Dual-threat quarterback Jake Ashburn and Conyers, who is accomplished in his own right with a state championship at Battle, will look to continue their excellent start to the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Southern Boone.