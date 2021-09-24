Osage stuck with unbeaten Hallsville for one quarter in front of its fans on homecoming. Then the visitors began to assert themselves and never looked back. Hallsville walked out of Osage with a 28-0 victory.
After losing its previous two games by a combined 8 points, one of which was in overtime, Osage was hoping to put that streak to rest. While the game wasn’t another close loss, Osage fell just the same.
Tyger Cobb was the star for Hallsville once again. The Hallsville quarterback torched Osage with his arm and legs, accounting for a pair of scores with each.
AJ Austene was the beneficiary in the arial attack, scoring on passes of 31 and 34 yards en route to a 14-0 halftime lead.
The second half saw Cobb double the lead with a pair of short runs, and the defense never gave Osage a chance, completing the shutout easily.
It doesn’t get any easier for Osage as it travels to Boonville for a clash with the Pirates next week. Hallsville has the opportunity to pick up its sixth win of the season in Ashland against Southern Boone.