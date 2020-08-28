Road games are tough. They’re even tougher when the home team scores on almost every drive.
Tolton traveled up the road to Hallsville, where the Indians shut out the Trailblazers 53-0.
Minutes into the game, Hallsville's Tyger Cobb broke away on third down and scored a 70-yard touchdown . The Indians were an offensive powerhouse throughout the game, scoring both through the air and on the ground. Tolton's defense was no match for Cobb and sophomore Harrison Fowler, who had three touchdowns.
Trailing 40-0 at halftime, Tolton coach Michael Egnew had to rally his team. He urged his players to fight on and give their best .
"Games like this for us, I like to look at it as the individual fights," Egnew said. "Each player has their own battle, and we're going to go watch that tape. That's what is important to me."
The Trailblazers continued to play hard in the second half, but they couldn't get anything going offensively and failed to stop Hallsville's run game. Senior quarterback and free safety Gabe Pfenenger connected with a few targets on short passes and ran for a couple of first downs of his own. Newcomer Noah Manie also picked up first downs in the second half. Manie, a senior, previously played baseball for Tolton. The Trailblazers seem eager to utilize his athleticism and size.
Max Brucks, Ethan Hentges and Luke Drummond were assets to Tolton's defense; however, once an Indian player broke away from a tackle, he was in the end zone, every time.
"Sometimes you're just outmatched, and that's what we had here," Egnew said.
Penalties stymied any momentum Tolton gained on offense. There were three illegal procedure calls that worked against any progress Pfenenger and his offense made. Heading into next week, Egnew said he wants his team to play cleaner.
"We need to make sure that we are assignment sound every single play," Egnew said. "We don't have any margin for error."
Tolton's lack of numbers was in full display this game, as Hallsville's roster was four times the size of the Trailblazers . Tolton ended the game with three subs left on the bench due to leg cramps and other injuries. Several Trailblazers played every snap in the 85 degree humidity. Pfenenger said more practice and conditioning can resolve this issue.
"We have to get in better shape because obviously we were gassed by the end of the game," Pfenenger said. "We all have to play both ways."
Despite the shutout and running clock, Egnew said he is not concerned about his team's morale. The Trailblazers will strive to limit errors and stay true to their scheme in coming weeks.
"A lot of people don't understand, this team has more heart than anyone I've ever known," Egnew said. "We learn from this, we fight from this."
A total of 300 spectators from both sides were allowed to watch the competition. All attendees wore masks while maintaining social distancing . Hallsville cheerleaders were present, but the band wasn't allowed.
"I wasn't focused on the crowd. I was focused on what we were doing," Pfenenger said. "It felt great to be honest. There were questions if we were even going to be able to play, so it's not ideal, but it's football."
The Trailblazers return to action at 7 p.m. Friday against Macon High School at home.