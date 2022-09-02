The last time Jefferson City faced off against Hannibal the Jays saw their season end in the district championship. In two games against Hannibal last season Jefferson City scored a combined 13 points while surrendering 87.
But this wasn’t the case in the Jays' 53-28 week two loss Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Jefferson City (1-1) held a 21-7 lead in the early second quarter, scoring 14 of those points off of turnovers.
Ethan Garnett recovered a fumble on the 13-yard line leading to a Jacob Wilson touchdown on the following play. A fourth down stop on the Jays’ 17-yard line gave the ball back to the Jays, and Rodney Wilson led down the field for a score capped with a 67-yard run for a touchdown — his second 60-plus yard score of the season.
The Jays hot streak wouldn’t last long.
Hannibal (1-1) running back Aneyas Williams broke off a 70-yard touchdown run ending Jefferson City’s 21-0 run. That score was one of eight touchdowns Williams tallied on the night. Williams has now scored 74 points in two weeks, outscoring entire teams.
With an official offer from Georgia arriving Wednesday, the Pirates' 5-foot-10 running back has now accumulated offers from almost every SEC team, including Missouri. Williams has scored every point this season for the Pirates, serving as their kicker as well.
Kendall Johnson broke up Williams' scoring spree with a touchdown early in the third quarter, bringing the game within a possession. It was the last time the Jays scored.
A Jefferson City fumble gave Williams the ball 12 yards out, leading to his seventh touchdown. He scored again on the next drive and the Jays never recovered.
Jefferson City will look to regroup on the road against Rock Bridge on Sept. 9 in Columbia.