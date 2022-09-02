The last time Jefferson City faced off against Hannibal the Jays saw their season end in the district championship. In two games against Hannibal last season Jefferson City scored a combined 13 points while surrendering 87.

But this wasn’t the case in the Jays' 53-28 week two loss Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Jefferson City (1-1) held a 21-7 lead in the early second quarter, scoring 14 of those points off of turnovers.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you