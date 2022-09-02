Hickman did not get the outcome it was hoping for Friday night at home, as the Kewpies fell in its Central Missouri Activities Conference opener against Helias 41-0.
The second quarter made the difference in the game as Hickman (0-2, 0-1 CMAC) struggled to stop Helias' run game.
"The issue was just missed tackles," Hickman head coach Cedric Alvis said. "We didn't make the tackles that we needed to and it cost us."
Helias running back Korbin Fischer rushed for 146 yards in the first half and rushed for two touchdowns in the second quarter to help the Crusaders pull away.
The Crusaders (2-0, 1-0) also got two blocked punts in the second by linebacker Logan Montoya. Helias running back Brady Rush ran for a 4-yard touchdown following Montoya's second block to give the visitors a commanding 24-0 lead with 1:05 remaining in the first half.
The second half started very similar to how the first half ended with a kickoff return from Helias' Cam Hoelscher to the Kewpies' 43-yard line. Running back Mason French raced into the end zone from 20 yards out several plays to put the Crusaders up 31-0.
Nate Rush tacked on Helias' final touchdown of the night, a 43-yard scamper.
Hickman wasn't able to get much going offensively, leading to being shutout once again.
Despite remaining scoreless, the Kewpies showed some promise moving the ball with quarterback Carter Holliday making quick passes to junior Tionne Milo and running the ball with junior Zach Wright. Milo finished the game with 55 receiving yards, and Wright added 33 yards on the ground.
"Those are the guys who can make plays," Alvis said of Milo and Wright. "We need to start scoring some points, so they need to touch the ball more."
The Kewpies still have positives to build on defensively. Junior Elijah Morton had a strong showing with four tackles and an interception, and sophomore Donivan Taylor had three tackles.
Alvis said bad body Language and handling adversity seem to be the biggest issues for his team.
"We need to fix our body language," he said. "I don't think we handle adversity well and we tend to put our heads down."
Hickman will look for some points and its first win of the season next Friday on the road against Capital City. The Cavaliers moved to 2-0 with a 41-32 road win over Battle on Friday.
Helias will host Battle in its home opener next Friday.