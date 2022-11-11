Helias and Timberland stayed close for most of the game until a touchdown from senior quarterback AJ Raines halfway through the fourth quarter gave the Wolves the momentum they needed to pull away in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 final.
Helias never did recover from Raines' score as the Crusaders' season ended with a 41-24 loss Friday in Jefferson City.
Raines' 7-yard touchdown run put the Wolves up 34-24 with 8:09 remaining, and senior running back Tank Billings put the finishing touches on the win with a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:10 left.
The Wolves (9-3) will host Francis Howell (12-0) next Friday in the Class 5 quarterfinals. The Vikings won the first meeting this season 49-14 in Week 7, continuing a streak of dominance in the series.
Francis Howell has eliminated Timberland from the playoffs the last two seasons and outscored the Wolves by a combined score of 224-105 in the last four meetings.
The Wolves' offense took advantage of three third-quarter turnovers by the Crusaders — including two interceptions from senior quarterback Drew Miller.
Alex Marberry scored twice in the first half for Helias (9-3). The sophomore running back ran for a 41-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter and caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from Miller midway through the second.
Freshman kicker Nic Cavalruso booted a 27-yard field goal with 45 seconds left in the first half to stake the Crusaders to a 17-14 lead at intermission.