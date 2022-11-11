Helias and Timberland stayed close for most of the game until a touchdown from senior quarterback AJ Raines halfway through the fourth quarter gave the Wolves the momentum they needed to pull away in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 final.

Helias never did recover from Raines' score as the Crusaders' season ended with a 41-24 loss Friday in Jefferson City.

