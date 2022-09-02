Hermann celebrated the 50th anniversary of its program Friday night and dominated on defense in a 20-0 victory over South Callaway.
The Bearcats shut out the Bulldogs, a team that scored 44 points just a week ago. Hermann head coach Andy Emmons praised the game plan of his defensive coaches for their role in this outstanding performance.
Senior running back Parker Anderson had two touchdowns in the first half for Hermann, including one on the Bearcats’ opening drive. Hermann’s offense was held in check for the majority of the second half, but it was still able to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2019.
South Callaway coach Zack Hess felt like his offense was dismantled by penalties and shaky pass protection.
“Hats off to their defense,” he said.
Despite the loss, the Bulldogs’ coach looked to take away some positives from the game.
“No one got hurt," Hess said. "We tackled well, special teams played well. We played hard."
Hermann faces St. James on the road Friday, while South Callaway (1-1) will host North Callaway.