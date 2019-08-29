Late game collapses. Injuries. Unfamiliarity with the playbook. Illegal transfer tags. About everything that could go wrong, went wrong in Cedric Alvis’ 2-8 debut season at his alma mater.
The Kewpies aim for different outcomes this season, as for the first time in a long time, they have a returning coaching staff. Wide receiver and special teams coach Kole Hinton said that a lot of the issues last year stemmed from the team being under a new system with a lot of new people.
In a repeat of last season, Hickman opens the year against Pattonville, with the big difference being that the Kewpies will have home field advantage. While the team might be familiar with how Pattonville plays, prepartions for the Pirates must be made.
“For Pattonville, we’ve already broken down film. We’ve already scouted, so practice was us giving them what they’re going to do offensively and defensively,” assistant head coach Roderick Williams said. “For the entire practice we’ll work on that, based on what we do, and how to stop it and how to prepare for it.”“(Pattonville) is a very talented team. They have a lot of speed and a lot of athleticism,” Alvis said. “It’s really trying to keep things in front of us and limit their ability to make big plays.”
The coach’s mindset has rubbed off on the players, as senior Jevean Brown noted that he’s also expecting a hard, physical game. Brown expects Pattonville to come out ready to play, as the Pirates try to avenge their loss to Hickman last year.“It’s our first game and I’m not trying to take the L,” Brown said. “It’s going to look bad.”
The team is looking forward to the home crowd, as Alvis urged the student section to wear purple and be as loud as possible on third downs.
Hickman coaches believe they have the talent to succeed not only against Pattonville, but for the entire season. The excuses are out the window. There’s no more “I don’t know the system” or “I’m too young.”“I expect us to take a lot of strides. We’ve worked really hard over the offseason to get to the place that we need to be,” Hinton said. “Now it’s just a culmination of putting all those things together and seeing those come to fruition in the win tally.”
The coaching staff believes the team is where it needs to be and that it’s important to start off the season on the right foot. A win against Pattonville for a second straight year would be the ideal start for a season full of high expectations.“Watch out for the Kewps this year,” Brown said.
Hickman starts its season against Pattonville at 7 p.m. Friday at home.