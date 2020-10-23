There was no doubt that Hickman headed into its final home game of the season as the underdog. Jackson (9-0) stepped on the field undefeated and having scored at least 49 points in every game this season. Tonight was no different.
For the Kewpies, however, everything was different, with starting quarterback Eric "TJ" Turner, starting running back KeShawn Collins and three of their starters on defense inactive due to of injuries or health concerns. For the second time this year, they found themselves scrambling to fill the quarterback role.
Rotating between backup quarterback Ewan Tolmie and wide receiver LJ Williams gave Hickman little success on offense. The Kewpies were barely able to convert first downs in the first half.
Things got ugly quickly. The Indians, who came in ranked as their district's top team, showed no mercy on either side of the ball. They ended the game with eight touchdowns, two coming from a fumble recovery and a pick-six.
Even though Hickman's losing streak was extended to four with Friday's 56-7 loss, coach Cedric Alvis saw tremendous growth in his squad's performance.
"We've lost a few people heading into tonight's game, but we played the first time in three years a full four quarters game," Alvis said. "Honestly, in a really crazy way, all the adjusting and changes we had to make was a benefit."
Ending the first half already down by 42 points, the Kewpies offense began to show signs of frustration hopelessness against the Indians' impenetrable defense. Despite what was on the scoreboard, Hickman dug deep in an attempt to avoid a shutout on their own field.
With only about six minutes left in the fourth quarter, a switch flipped on the Kewpies' bench. With Tolmie in at quarterback and running back Deon Weston beside him, Hickman began working its way down the field. On second-and-10, at the 26-yard line, Weston broke free and fought his way through a hole he found in the Indian's defense. For the first time in the game, momentum swung and carried them to a 26-yard rushing touchdown from Weston.
Not only did that play save them from a shutout, it also showcased the fight and perseverance that Alvis has been wanting to see from his team. Despite the score of tonight's game and their overall record of 2-6, the Kewpies remain optimistic as the regular season closes and the playoffs begin.
"I think we finished well, I mean we were down a lot in the beginning but we just never gave up," senior wide receiver Devin Turner said. "We learned a lot from this game … , and it's not the way I wanted to go out but at least we got to play this season with COVID and everything."
Jackson's dominant performance in tonight's matchup gave the Kewpies a taste of what is to come as they head into the playoffs. But, the idea that a 2-6 record means Hickman's season is over doesn't sit well with Alvis.
"There are some of our parents that believe our season is over next week, there are coaches, community members, there are a lot of people that believe next week will be the last thing for us," Alvis said. "My message to those boys is that they are the only ones that can determine when their season ends."
The Kewpies look to take the remainder of their season into their own hands as the regular season closes and the playoff seeding begins. Hickman awaits its first opponent of the playoffs, hoping for a longshot victory.