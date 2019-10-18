There was an emphasis on getting back to the basics for Hickman football during practice this week.
There was an emphasis on matching Truman's physicality on offense and defense, along with stopping the Patriots' running threats.
There was an emphasis on staying focused and tackling this week, too.
Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said that if the team couldn't do those things, it was going to be a bad deal for the Kewpies.
The team did stay focused, and the team did tackle. And the team was rewarded for its efforts with a 48-10 victory over Truman (1-7) on Friday.
While the score indicated a blowout, it didn't look as if it would be that way.
It was 6-0 Hickman early in the second quarter when the offense found itself deep in its own territory. Poor fielding on a Truman punt and penalties led to the Kewpies passing out of their end zone on third-and-long.
Quarterback Jevean Brown was able to avoid being sacked and threw the ball away, but he was called for intentional grounding. Since he was in the end zone when threw the ball, it was ruled a safety and Truman put two points on the scoreboard and got the ball.
This was the moment where it would have normally fallen apart for Hickman. Alvis said his team has a reputation for finding ways to lose games, and the safety called because of a penalty certainly put it in position to back that rep up.
The ensuing punt by Hickman's Talin Kemp went to the moon, according to Alvis. By the time it reached the Truman receiver, he was surrounded by Kewpie jerseys.
The pressure Hickman caused on the punt made Truman's receiver bobble the fair catch, making it a live ball that was recovered by Jajuan Crockett, which later led to a 52-yard touchdown from LJ Williams.
It was one of many happy little accidents for Kemp, as the hang time on his punt forced the Patriots to make a mistake, destroying the momentum they'd built from the safety.
Kemp's kicking also helped Hickman recover four onside kicks, creating more scoring opportunities and chances to put the game out of reach.
It wasn't a part of Hickman's plan, but it worked out as it kept Truman's defense on the field and allowed the Kewpie defense, which has been dealing with injuries, to rest.
Linebackers Owen Dutton and Max Neuhaus were both unavailable for Friday's game. Dutton also plays tight end on offense; taking his place was Declan Ireland, who usually plays right guard.
Despite the injuries, the team rallied together to deliver a performance that is sure to inspire them for the rest of the season.
It was the best passing performance of the season for Hickman on a day when its rushing attack was stopped by a big Truman defensive line.
Brown had three passing touchdowns, two of them to speedster LJ Williams. The first of Williams' touchdowns saw him do his best Tyreek Hill impersonation, blowing by Truman defenders for a 53-yard score.
Brown also connected with TJ Turner for a 48-yard touchdown. Tunrer later took snaps at quarterback in the fourth quarter, and ran in a touchdown and found Travis Weston open on a slant for Hickman's final score of the game.
TJ Turner hits Travis Weston for the Touchdown Kewpies up 48-10 pic.twitter.com/dKYL1d7K30— Hickman Athletics (@KewpAthletics) October 19, 2019
It was an all-around dominant performance for a Kewpie team that seems to have found its identity. The timing could not be better, as districts are approaching.
Hickman (3-5) plays its final game of the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Oak Park (4-4).