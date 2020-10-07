In Hickman’s last two games, defensive end Adison Barnett-Hill and defensive back Jaiden Tandy have been difference-makers for the Kewpies.
Despite dropping a heartbreaker against one of their biggest rivals, Jefferson City, on Friday, the Kewpies defense has been a force to be reckoned with this season.
In the last two games, Tandy came up with two interceptions. Meanwhile, Barnett-Hill nabbed some crucial tackles and an interception in the Kewpies’ win against Smith-Cotton on Sept. 28. The Kewpies had five interceptions overall against Jefferson City and Smith-Cotton, making their self-titled nickname the “Sky Dogs” more fitting than ever. The defense has come a long way since the start of the season, and there’s still more room to get better.
Coach Cedric Alvis’ goal for his defense this year is to complete a game with fewer than 10 missed tackles. His team has yet to complete this goal, but afterits performance in the last game, things are looking hopeful.
Barnett-Hill, who has played defensive end since he was 5, leads the rally on defense as both a captain and senior.
“Freshman year, I was smaller and lacked a lot of that confidence,” Barnett-Hill said. “Over the years, I have gained more confidence just from getting in the weight room and getting that competitive mentality.”
Another standout performer on the Kewpies defense is Tandy, whose football background looks a little different than Barnett-Hill’s.
Tandy started out for Hickman as a wide receiver. It wasn’t until he realized that he liked to “hit people” more than he liked to catch passes that he made the switch to the “Sky Dogs” crew. But Tandy knew that switching positions so drastically wasn’t going to be a walk in the park .
“I mean, effort beats talent in my book,” Tandy said. “I give effort every time that I go out there, and this year I hope to accomplish making ... first-team all-state.”
But defense is only half the battle. The other half that needs improvement is ball security on offense. Wednesday’s fast-paced practice served as one of many Hickman has had that focused on both tackling and securing the ball at all costs.
Hickman averages almost five turnovers a game. Against Jefferson City, however, it only had two. While the Kewpies are showing signs of improvement, Alvis’ goal for his offense is to finish a game with zero turnovers. On Friday night, the Kewpies will try to do just that and more.
“I just want them to compete and go out there and be the best version of themselves that they can be,” Alvis said. “As a coach, I will continue to show them their mistakes and show them what they can be doing. Hopefully, they make the decision to make it happen.”
Hickman will play Raymore-Peculiar at 7 p.m. Friday.