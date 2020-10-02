Football provides some of sports’ biggest rivalries. The Packers and the Bears. The Ravens and the Steelers. The Hickman Kewpies and the Jefferson City Jays.
The turf was fresh as Hickman stormed its field Friday night for the biggest game of the season. Hickman has lost to Jefferson City seven years in a row, and the Kewpies came into the game intending to end that streak. The crowd was as loud as ever for the Kewpies’ most highly anticipated game yet, and the players didn’t disappoint.
The two teams provided a gritty, low-scoring brawl, with both teams combining for only 31 points. Through the first half, the score stood knotted at 7. By the end of the night, tears hit the turf as both teams collided for a heartbreaker.
The game came down to the last drive, but Jefferson City managed to pull out a close one, edging the Kewpies 17-14.
Hickman decided to activate quarterback TJ Turner, despite suffering a dislocated thumb in last week's game. After both teams played tough defense, the first quarter ended with neither having points on the board.
The Kewpies have had success in recent weeks with their run game, with four good running backs ready to pound the ball. However, they failed to move the chains throughout the night, and were forced to make plays through the air.
After Turner connected with receiver LJ Williams, the Kewpies finally got close enough to their end zone to score. They converted, going up 7-0 with three minutes left in the first half.
The Jays managed to extend their possessions on all of their successful drives, with Hickman unable to contain the Jays on the ground.
Jefferson City ended up rushing for a big gain only a minute after Hickman scored, securing position on their own 1-yard line. They pounded the ball down the middle to knot things up at seven with under two minutes left in the half.
The second half began with Hickman going for an onside kick, and nearly recovering the ball. But Jefferson City kept their cool, pushing down the field to eventually settle for a field goal. From there, the Kewpies would struggle on offense.
Hickman ended up fumbling with three minutes left in the third quarter. The Jays recovered, sucking energy out of the stadium. There was a feeling that the fumble would be a devastating blow to Hickman’s hopes.
Tandy would rejuvinate the crowd soon after, coming up with his second interception near the Jays’ goal line just minutes later. Tandy reached midfield before being brought down. The stadium roared, but its energy would only last so long. Seconds later, Hickman came face-to-face with their biggest recurring problem of the season: ball security.
After the first snap, TJ Turner attempted to rush for a first down, but instead coughed up the ball for the Kewpies’ second fumble of the game — immediately bringing the crowd to a whisper. The Kewpies had several turnovers, but this one would be fatal. The players knew they had lost momentum and some were furious. Turner jogged to the bench, hanging his head as he sat down.
“I should’ve wrapped up the ball,” Turner said. “It’s just disappointing. You've gotta convert on those plays.”
The Kewpies never quite recovered, falling 17-14 as the Jays dragged their final possession out by minutes.
Turner recognized the offense’s failure to move the chains when attempting to run the ball.
“It starts with play calling. We've gotta get better at play calling. Then again, us players have gotta execute those plays to perfection.”
Coach Cedric Alvis recognized the adjustments the Jays made to stifle their offense.
“(The run game) was pretty stagnant. They put a lot of people in the box and stopped us from running the football. Forced us to pass the ball,” Alvis said.
Alvis understood the significance of that last fumble and what it meant for his team’s fate.
“Man it was crushing. Just a momentum killer. You knew we had something going,” Alvis said. “Sucks to lose. We've gotta hold onto the football. We can’t beat ourselves. I think we gave them the football and good field position too often. Ball security, same thing as all year.”
The Kewpies will look to improve at 7 p.m. next Friday when they hit the road to face Raymore-Peculiar.