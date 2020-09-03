Hickman football looked to take a step in the right direction leading up to its season opener last Friday after finishing the previous season with a 4-6 record. The Kewpies hoped to turn things around this season, but things didn’t go as planned in their first game.
Hickman took a big loss at home in its season opener, falling to Francis Howell 61-23. The Kewpies looked outmatched and defeated just minutes into the game, turning the ball over in the second play of the game. This defined the night Hickman had, coughing up the ball three more times.
“Ball security,” Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said when asked about what went wrong last Friday. “On the offensive end if you have four turnovers, two of them pick-sixes, you can’t expect to be in too many games.”
The Kewpies’ troubles didn’t end on the offensive side. Hickman struggled to make tackles on defense.
“It’s really tough to play a contact sport when you don’t make contact,” Alvis said.
Hickman hopes to take last week’s loss on the chin and turn it around this week. The Kewpies host Helias for Week 2 where a big challenge awaits them. The Crusaders are 1-0 after beating Lutheran St. Charles 31-20 at home last week. Helias comes into Hickman’s stomping grounds with its head up.
Coach Alvis and his squad are prepared regardless of the disappointment that lingers after last week’s loss. Alvis has gone over Hickman’s game plan religiously, saying “We’ve definitely stressed the importance of (protecting the ball and making tackles). Whether or not we can consistently do it or not has yet to be determined. We’ll see how we can pull it together (Thursday) at practice.”
The Kewpies will look to get their first win of the season when they take on Francis Howell at 7 p.m. Friday at home.