After two straight years of improvement under coach Cedric Alvis, Hickman is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-7 season in 2021.
This season will be coach Alvis’ fourth with the Kewpies after taking over in 2018.
The Kewpies will start this years campaign in St. Charles against Francis Howell.
The Vikings won last season’s meeting 63-21.
“We turned the ball over a lot,” Alvis said. “I believe we had three or four turnovers on the offensive side and defensively we gave up too many big plays.”
Turnovers were a common theme last year as the Kewpies lost 13 fumbles and threw 11 interceptions. One of the things Alvis wants to improve the most is how his team handles adversity during a game.
“We gotta stay together; last year we went through a lot of adversity,” Alvis said. “So what we are working on now is when the bad things happen, we stay together. How do we handle the negative, that has been the emphasis this year.”
To do that, the Kewpies will lean on the mentorship of their returning seniors.
“It has been awesome to watch those kids nurture and help the younger kids grow because it is something that they have seen before and they don’t want it to happen to them,” he said. “Understanding that if we can be a more cohesive unit it can help us win football games. It has just been a buy in from everyone involved and it has been awesome.”
One of those seniors is new starting quarterback Colbin Clark. After getting only a couple of attempts in a backup role last year, Clark looks to take over the team and help the Kewpies get back to where they want to be this year.
“That dude is relaxed, he is calm, cool and collected,” Alvis said. “He is just one of those kids that nothing really rattles him. He’s a very smart, very intelligent kid, rarely makes mistakes. We are just really excited to see him.”
The Vikings are coming off a 9-2 season in which they finished first in their district.