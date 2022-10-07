Hickman was never able to recover after a tough start Friday in its 52-20 road loss to Grain Valley.
The Kewpies' first offensive play resulted in a fumble that the Eagles jumped on in Hickman territory. Grain Valley running back DJ Harris took advantage with a 15-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game.
Grain Valley senior Keagan Hart intercepted Holliday's pass on the next possession, giving the Eagles the ball at the Hickman 30-yard line. Quarterback Caleb Larson quickly connected with wide receiver Anthony Greco for a touchdown to put Grain Valley up 14-0.
Grain Valley running back Ty Williams, who finished the game with 64 yards and two touchdowns, helped the Eagles sustain momentum by tacking on a rushing score that made it 22-0 at the end of the first quarter.
"We struggled to do the small things early," Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said. "It's hard to look at the bigger picture if you can't do the little things.
"We have to care. They cared more than we did, and it showed on the field."
Things didn't get any better for Hickman (1-6) in the second quarter.
Williams rushed for a 51-yard touchdown, and fellow running back Christian Lanear recorded touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to help the Eagles (5-2) pull away.
The trio of Harris, Williams and Lanear combined for 172 yards on the ground.
Holliday left the game with an injury at the end of the first quarter and never returned. Juniors Cole Harrell, Tionne Milo and Lucas Murray all took snaps in relief.
Milo got the Kewpies on the board with a 70-yard rushing touchdown at the 3:45 mark of the second quarter and found sophomore Brock Camp for the ensuing two-point conversion.
Murray had two touchdown passes, the first a 70-yard bomb to junior Devin Holt in the third quarter and the second a 30-yard connection with Milo in the fourth.
"Considering they never played quarterback before, they did pretty well," Alvis said. "We played to their strengths and tried to use them to our advantage."
Harrell was also a bright spot defensively with an interception late in the first quarter. Elijah Morton and Anthony Prach finished with six and five tackles, respectively.
Next up for Hickman is the Providence Bowl at Rock Bridge. The Bruins (6-1) defeated Battle 48-35 on Friday.