Hickman went into Friday's game with three victories, the most it's had in the past six years, and in order to surpass that, the Kewpies needed to have a perfect game.
Hickman needed classic performances from its game changers on offense and defense.
It needed to minimize the mistakes and keep control of the ball, giving its vaunted defense the time it needs to rest.
Touchdowns, turnovers and time of possession is the formula Kewpie coach Cedric Alvis has slowly built throughout the course of the season, and he saw his work come to fruition Friday.
The Kewpies got all of that and some on their way to a 40-18 victory over Oak Park. This gives Hickman its fourth win of the regular season, the most it's had since 2013.
"'It's surreal. It's great," Alvis said. "It was a lot of hard work and those guys deserve it."
The entire game saw the Hickman style that Alvis and the team worked on since day one of practice, and it started on the first drive of the game.
Hickman quarterback Jevean Brown, wearing #2 to honor a childhood friend who passed away, kept the ball and took it to the house for a 51-yard touchdown run on the fifth play of the game, and he and the rest of the Kewpies never looked back.
The drive took less than two minutes and was set up by a kick return from Travis Weston that started the drive at Hickman's 39-yard line.
On Oak Park's following drive, it looked like it would respond to Hickman's quick strike with a slow and dominating touchdown drive of its own. Running back Najib Alhakeem was breaking through the Kewpie defense, breaking multiple tackles and picking up huge chunks of yardage.
Northmen quarterback Blake Bland even avoided a sack on third down by shedding off a Hickman defender deep in his backfield and finding a receiver open for the first down.
On the eighth play of the drive, Bland found a receiver that got behind Hickman's secondary. It looked like an easy touchdown for the Northmen.
Defensive back Talin Kemp had other plans.
He stretched his right arm in the air to knock the ball off its course and caught it himself, putting an end to the momentum Oak Park built from its own 21-yard line.
"We knew we had to come out and start fast," Brown said. "We knew one of us had to be a playmaker and (Kemp) was that dude on defense and I was that dude on offense."
"It was our senior night. Everyone was playing for everybody else," Kemp said. "It's the last game here and, with all the emotions being high, we wanted to come out and just win."
Kemp finished the game with two interceptions and a sack, while Brown added three rushing touchdowns on 115 yards with a passing touchdown to LJ Williams, who wore #45 in memory of a family member who passed away.
It's not a complete game unless the special teams get involved, and that's exactly what happened as the game went on. After Bland ran in Oak Park's first touchdown of the game, it attempted an onside kick.
The ball didn't go 10 yards, and as everyone on the field was standing around to see if it'd roll further, Luke Ochoa strolled in, picked it up and ran untouched for a touchdown.
On Hickman's ensuing kickoff, the ball bounced around and ended up at Oak Park's 22-yard line. It looked like it was going out of bounds until TJ Turner pounced on it for the recovery.
A second straight complete game for the Kewpies led to a second straight victory, something they haven't done since 2012. Now, they'll look ahead to the playoffs, which start next week. Their opponent is yet to be determined.
Supervising editor is Rajdeep Barman.